|TTU
|DUKE
3:54 - 1st Half
TTU
29
DUKE
24
Official TV Timeout
|TTU
|DUKE
TTU 68.3%
TTU
29
DUKE
24
Official TV Timeout
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|K. Obanor F
|2-4
|2-3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|B. Williams F
|3-6
|0-1
|2
|0
|1
|6
|T. Shannon Jr. G
|3-5
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|K. McCullar G
|3-5
|0-1
|3
|1
|1
|7
|A. Arms G
|2-4
|0-2
|4
|1
|0
|4
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|W. Moore Jr. F
|2-4
|0-2
|2
|1
|0
|4
|AJ Griffin F
|2-5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|P. Banchero F
|2-6
|1-2
|1
|1
|0
|8
|M. Williams C
|1-3
|0-0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|J. Roach G
|2-3
|0-0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|TTU
|DUKE
TTU
29
DUKE
24
Official TV Timeout
|TTU
|DUKE
TTU
29
DUKE
24
Official TV Timeout
Official TV Timeout
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Texas Tech
|29
|29
|Duke
|24
|24
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Kansas
|14-4
|-
|30-6
|Baylor
|14-4
|-
|27-7
|Texas Tech
|12-6
|2
|27-9
|Texas
|10-8
|4
|22-12
|TCU
|8-10
|6
|21-13
|Oklahoma State
|8-10
|6
|15-15
|Iowa State
|7-11
|7
|22-12
|Oklahoma
|7-11
|7
|19-16
|Kansas State
|6-12
|8
|14-17
|West Virginia
|4-14
|10
|16-17
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Duke
|16-4
|-
|30-6
|North Carolina
|15-5
|1
|26-9
|Notre Dame
|15-5
|1
|24-11
|Miami
|14-6
|2
|25-10
|Wake Forest
|13-7
|3
|25-10
|Virginia
|12-8
|4
|21-14
|Virginia Tech
|11-9
|5
|23-13
|Florida State
|10-10
|6
|17-14
|Syracuse
|9-11
|7
|16-17
|Clemson
|8-12
|8
|17-16
|Louisville
|6-14
|10
|13-19
|Boston College
|6-14
|10
|13-20
|Pittsburgh
|6-14
|10
|11-21
|Georgia Tech
|5-15
|11
|12-20
|NC State
|4-16
|12
|11-21
March Madness brings high-stakes college basketball and timely social media trolling. These teams have been the best at antagonizing their foes throughout the men's and women's NCAA tournaments.
Michigan runs out of gas in the second half as Villanova goes on to defeat them 63-55 to advance to the Elite Eight.
Caleb Daniels comes up with a huge block as he shuts down Moussa Diabate's dunk in the lane.