Texas Tech
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. Obanor F2-42-36006
B. Williams F3-60-12016
T. Shannon Jr. G3-50-02006
K. McCullar G3-50-13117
A. Arms G2-40-24104
Duke
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
W. Moore Jr. F2-40-22104
AJ Griffin F2-52-34006
P. Banchero F2-61-21108
M. Williams C1-30-03012
J. Roach G2-30-02114
Game FlowWin Probability
TTU
DUKE
Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • TTU50.0
    • 36.0DUKE

  • Three Point %

    • TTU28.6
    • 30.0DUKE

  • Turnovers

    • TTU4
    • 3DUKE

  • Rebounds

    • TTU17
    • 12DUKE

Game Information

Chase Center
Coverage: CBS
  • San Francisco, CA
Capacity: 18,064

Recent Plays

3:54 - 1st

Official TV Timeout

3:54
Official TV Timeout
3:54
Terrence Shannon Jr. Turnover.
4:13
Kevin Obanor Defensive Rebound.
4:13
Paolo Banchero missed Jumper.
CBS12T
Texas Tech2929
Duke2424
