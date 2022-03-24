Arkansas
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
J. Williams F1-30-15102
T. Wade F2-51-20015
A. Toney G0-20-11000
S. Umude G2-30-11124
JD Notae G2-70-15114
Gonzaga
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. Timme F3-50-12306
C. Holmgren C0-20-16120
J. Strawther G3-51-30008
R. Bolton G1-41-20013
A. Nembhard G1-50-13002
Game FlowWin Probability
ARK
GONZ
7:34 - 1st Half

ARK

17

GONZ

22

Drew Timme Defensive Rebound.

ARK
GONZ
GONZ 88.2%

ARK

17

GONZ

22

Drew Timme Defensive Rebound.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • ARK34.8
    • 37.5GONZ

  • Three Point %

    • ARK14.3
    • 22.2GONZ

  • Turnovers

    • ARK4
    • 4GONZ

  • Rebounds

    • ARK14
    • 18GONZ

Game Information

Chase Center
Coverage: CBS
Chase Center
  • San Francisco, CA
Capacity: 18,064

Recent Plays

Win %:88.2
7:34 - 1st

Drew Timme Defensive Rebound.

17 - 22
7:34
Drew Timme Defensive Rebound.
17 - 22
7:34
JD Notae missed Three Point Jumper.
17 - 22
8:02
Foul on Chet Holmgren.
17 - 22
8:02
Arkansas Defensive Rebound.
17 - 22
CBS12T
Arkansas1717
Gonzaga2222
Data is currently unavailable.