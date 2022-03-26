North Carolina
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
A. Bacot F3-70-07106
B. Manek F4-62-450110
R.J. Davis G2-71-34225
C. Love G2-101-42315
L. Black G1-30-12002
UCLA
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
C. Riley F1-50-03002
J. Jaquez Jr. G4-80-03108
J. Juzang G3-51-13107
T. Campbell G2-40-11207
J. Bernard G4-71-43109
Game FlowWin Probability
UNC
UCLA
19:02 - 2nd Half

UNC

30

UCLA

33

UNC
UCLA
Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • UNC37.8
    • 46.7UCLA

  • Three Point %

    • UNC28.6
    • 33.3UCLA

  • Turnovers

    • UNC5
    • 3UCLA

  • Rebounds

    • UNC25
    • 18UCLA

Game Information

Wells Fargo Center
Coverage: CBS
  • Philadelphia, PA
Capacity: 20,155

Recent Plays

CBS12T
North Carolina28430
UCLA31233
