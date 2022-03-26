|ARK
|DUKE
0:00 - 1st Half
ARK
33
DUKE
45
End of 1st half
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|J. Williams F
|3-8
|0-2
|5
|2
|2
|7
|T. Wade F
|1-4
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|A. Toney G
|1-4
|0-1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|S. Umude G
|2-4
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|JD Notae G
|3-6
|2-2
|1
|2
|1
|8
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|W. Moore Jr. F
|2-5
|0-0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|AJ Griffin F
|2-4
|0-1
|3
|0
|2
|6
|P. Banchero F
|2-6
|1-1
|3
|2
|0
|9
|M. Williams C
|5-5
|0-0
|8
|0
|1
|10
|J. Roach G
|3-7
|0-1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|Arkansas
|33
|33
|Duke
|45
|45
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Auburn
|15-3
|-
|28-6
|Tennessee
|14-4
|1
|27-8
|Kentucky
|14-4
|1
|26-8
|Arkansas
|13-5
|2
|28-8
|Texas A&M
|9-9
|6
|26-12
|LSU
|9-9
|6
|22-12
|Florida
|9-9
|6
|20-14
|South Carolina
|9-9
|6
|18-13
|Alabama
|9-9
|6
|19-14
|Mississippi State
|8-10
|7
|18-16
|Vanderbilt
|7-11
|8
|19-17
|Missouri
|5-13
|10
|12-21
|Ole Miss
|4-14
|11
|13-19
|Georgia
|1-17
|14
|6-26
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Duke
|16-4
|-
|31-6
|North Carolina
|15-5
|1
|27-9
|Notre Dame
|15-5
|1
|24-11
|Miami
|14-6
|2
|26-10
|Wake Forest
|13-7
|3
|25-10
|Virginia
|12-8
|4
|21-14
|Virginia Tech
|11-9
|5
|23-13
|Florida State
|10-10
|6
|17-14
|Syracuse
|9-11
|7
|16-17
|Clemson
|8-12
|8
|17-16
|Louisville
|6-14
|10
|13-19
|Boston College
|6-14
|10
|13-20
|Pittsburgh
|6-14
|10
|11-21
|Georgia Tech
|5-15
|11
|12-20
|NC State
|4-16
|12
|11-21
Villanova escapes with a 50-44 win after a gritty affair against Houston to advance to the Final Four.
