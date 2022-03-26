Arkansas
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
J. Williams F3-80-25227
T. Wade F1-40-12002
A. Toney G1-40-12022
S. Umude G2-41-30015
JD Notae G3-62-21218
Duke
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
W. Moore Jr. F2-50-01216
AJ Griffin F2-40-13026
P. Banchero F2-61-13209
M. Williams C5-50-080110
J. Roach G3-70-11017

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • ARK40.6
    • 54.8DUKE

  • Three Point %

    • ARK36.4
    • 40.0DUKE

  • Turnovers

    • ARK5
    • 7DUKE

  • Rebounds

    • ARK12
    • 22DUKE

Game Information

Chase Center
Coverage: TBS
  • San Francisco, CA
Capacity: 18,064

Recent Plays

Win %:89.7
0:00 - 1st

End of 1st half

33 - 45
0:00
0:02
Trevor Keels made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Paolo Banchero.
33 - 45
0:11
Mark Williams Defensive Rebound.
33 - 42
0:11
Chris Lykes missed Three Point Jumper.
33 - 42
TBS12T
Arkansas3333
Duke4545
