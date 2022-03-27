Miami
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
S. Waardenburg F0-00-00010
I. Wong G1-11-11113
J. Miller G0-00-02010
C. Moore G2-50-10004
K. McGusty G1-30-10006
Kansas
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
J. Wilson F0-20-11110
D. McCormack F1-10-02012
D. Harris G1-10-00302
C. Braun G1-20-01013
O. Agbaji G2-30-01004

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • MIA40.0
    • 54.5KU

  • Three Point %

    • MIA25.0
    • 0.0KU

  • Turnovers

    • MIA2
    • 3KU

  • Rebounds

    • MIA5
    • 7KU

Game Information

United Center
Coverage: CBS
  • Chicago, IL
Capacity: 20,917

Recent Plays

12:07 - 1st

Isaiah Wong Steal.

CBS12T
Miami1313
Kansas1414
