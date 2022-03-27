|MIA
|KU
12:07 - 1st Half
MIA
13
KU
14
Isaiah Wong Steal.
|MIA
|KU
KU 81.4%
MIA
13
KU
14
Jalen Wilson Turnover.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|S. Waardenburg F
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|I. Wong G
|1-1
|1-1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|J. Miller G
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C. Moore G
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. McGusty G
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|J. Wilson F
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|D. McCormack F
|1-1
|0-0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|D. Harris G
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|C. Braun G
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|O. Agbaji G
|2-3
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Miami
|13
|13
|Kansas
|14
|14
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Duke
|16-4
|-
|32-6
|North Carolina
|15-5
|1
|27-9
|Notre Dame
|15-5
|1
|24-11
|Miami
|14-6
|2
|26-10
|Wake Forest
|13-7
|3
|25-10
|Virginia
|12-8
|4
|21-14
|Virginia Tech
|11-9
|5
|23-13
|Florida State
|10-10
|6
|17-14
|Syracuse
|9-11
|7
|16-17
|Clemson
|8-12
|8
|17-16
|Louisville
|6-14
|10
|13-19
|Boston College
|6-14
|10
|13-20
|Pittsburgh
|6-14
|10
|11-21
|Georgia Tech
|5-15
|11
|12-20
|NC State
|4-16
|12
|11-21
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Kansas
|14-4
|-
|31-6
|Baylor
|14-4
|-
|27-7
|Texas Tech
|12-6
|2
|27-10
|Texas
|10-8
|4
|22-12
|TCU
|8-10
|6
|21-13
|Oklahoma State
|8-10
|6
|15-15
|Iowa State
|7-11
|7
|22-13
|Oklahoma
|7-11
|7
|19-16
|Kansas State
|6-12
|8
|14-17
|West Virginia
|4-14
|10
|16-17
Bettors with potential winnings as high as $800,000 if the Saint Peter's run goes all the way to the national title have sportsbooks starting to sweat, while a New Jersey law means North Carolina will be a futures winner no matter what Sunday.
Dick Vitale breaks down the Elite Eight matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Saint Peter's Peacocks.
Jay Bilas breaks down why Duke has been able to turn things around since the ACC tournament.