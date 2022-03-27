|SPU
|UNC
5:33 - 1st Half
SPU
11
UNC
27
Fousseyni Drame made Free Throw.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|C. Rupert F
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|H. Drame F
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|K. Ndefo F
|2-5
|0-0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|M. Lee G
|0-3
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D. Banks III G
|0-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|A. Bacot F
|1-4
|0-0
|11
|0
|1
|4
|B. Manek F
|4-6
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|10
|R.J. Davis G
|0-3
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|C. Love G
|3-7
|2-5
|1
|2
|0
|8
|L. Black G
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|2
|3
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Saint Peter's
|11
|11
|North Carolina
|27
|27
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Duke
|16-4
|-
|32-6
|North Carolina
|15-5
|1
|27-9
|Notre Dame
|15-5
|1
|24-11
|Miami
|14-6
|2
|26-11
|Wake Forest
|13-7
|3
|25-10
|Virginia
|12-8
|4
|21-14
|Virginia Tech
|11-9
|5
|23-13
|Florida State
|10-10
|6
|17-14
|Syracuse
|9-11
|7
|16-17
|Clemson
|8-12
|8
|17-16
|Louisville
|6-14
|10
|13-19
|Boston College
|6-14
|10
|13-20
|Pittsburgh
|6-14
|10
|11-21
|Georgia Tech
|5-15
|11
|12-20
|NC State
|4-16
|12
|11-21
— Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Christian Braun powered a dazzling second half for Kansas, and the top-seeded Jayhawks pounded Miami 76-50 on Sunday to advance to the program's 16th Final Four.
Kansas turns the game around to start the second half with a big run against Miami.
Bettors with potential winnings as high as $800,000 if the Saint Peter's run goes all the way to the national title have sportsbooks starting to sweat, while a New Jersey law means North Carolina will be a futures winner no matter what Sunday.