Saint Peter's
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
C. Rupert F0-10-12010
H. Drame F2-31-20025
K. Ndefo F2-50-03114
M. Lee G0-30-11000
D. Banks III G0-20-02100
North Carolina
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
A. Bacot F1-40-011014
B. Manek F4-62-320010
R.J. Davis G0-30-12100
C. Love G3-72-51208
L. Black G1-20-01323
Game FlowWin Probability
SPU
UNC
Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • SPU18.2
    • 41.7UNC

  • Three Point %

    • SPU14.3
    • 44.4UNC

  • Turnovers

    • SPU3
    • 1UNC

  • Rebounds

    • SPU14
    • 19UNC

Game Information

Wells Fargo Center
Coverage: CBS
Wells Fargo Center
  • Philadelphia, PA
Capacity: 20,155

Recent Plays

5:33 - 1st

Fousseyni Drame made Free Throw.

11 - 27
CBS12T
Saint Peter's1111
North Carolina2727
