|VILL
|KU
12:15 - 1st Half
VILL
8
KU
16
Caleb Daniels made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Bryan Antoine.
|VILL
|KU
KU 74.7%
VILL
8
KU
16
Caleb Daniels made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Bryan Antoine.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|E. Dixon F
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|B. Slater F
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|J. Samuels F
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C. Gillespie G
|1-3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|C. Daniels G
|1-3
|1-1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|J. Wilson F
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|D. McCormack F
|2-3
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|D. Harris G
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Braun G
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|O. Agbaji G
|3-3
|3-3
|1
|0
|0
|9
|VILL
|KU
VILL
8
KU
16
Caleb Daniels made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Bryan Antoine.
|VILL
|KU
VILL
8
KU
16
Caleb Daniels made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Bryan Antoine.
Caleb Daniels made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Bryan Antoine.
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|Villanova
|8
|8
|Kansas
|16
|16
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Providence
|14-3
|-
|27-6
|Villanova
|16-4
|+0.5
|30-7
|UConn
|13-6
|2
|23-10
|Creighton
|12-7
|3
|23-12
|Seton Hall
|11-8
|4
|21-11
|Marquette
|11-8
|4
|19-13
|Xavier
|8-11
|7
|23-13
|St. John's
|8-11
|7
|17-15
|DePaul
|6-14
|9.5
|15-16
|Butler
|6-14
|9.5
|14-19
|Georgetown
|0-19
|15
|6-25
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Kansas
|14-4
|-
|32-6
|Baylor
|14-4
|-
|27-7
|Texas Tech
|12-6
|2
|27-10
|Texas
|10-8
|4
|22-12
|TCU
|8-10
|6
|21-13
|Oklahoma State
|8-10
|6
|15-15
|Iowa State
|7-11
|7
|22-13
|Oklahoma
|7-11
|7
|19-16
|Kansas State
|6-12
|8
|14-17
|West Virginia
|4-14
|10
|16-17
It's the bluest of bluebloods meeting in New Orleans for a shot at the NCAA championship. We've got the best moments and analysis from the Final Four.
A star-studded 13-member Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash, Lindsay Whalen, Bob Huggins, George Karl and Marianne Stanley.
Dillon Mitchell soars to throw down the slam dunk for Monteverde.