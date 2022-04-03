|UNC
|DUKE
4:59 - 1st Half
UNC
24
DUKE
26
Theo John made Dunk. Assisted by Jeremy Roach.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|A. Bacot F
|1-5
|0-0
|8
|0
|1
|5
|B. Manek F
|0-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|R.J. Davis G
|4-5
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|12
|C. Love G
|1-6
|0-4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|L. Black G
|2-7
|1-3
|5
|0
|1
|5
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|W. Moore Jr. F
|1-5
|0-1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|AJ Griffin F
|1-5
|0-2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|P. Banchero F
|2-5
|1-2
|6
|0
|0
|5
|M. Williams C
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|J. Roach G
|0-3
|0-2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|North Carolina
|26
|26
|Duke
|26
|26
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Duke
|16-4
|-
|32-6
|North Carolina
|15-5
|1
|28-9
|Notre Dame
|15-5
|1
|24-11
|Miami
|14-6
|2
|26-11
|Wake Forest
|13-7
|3
|25-10
|Virginia
|12-8
|4
|21-14
|Virginia Tech
|11-9
|5
|23-13
|Florida State
|10-10
|6
|17-14
|Syracuse
|9-11
|7
|16-17
|Clemson
|8-12
|8
|17-16
|Louisville
|6-14
|10
|13-19
|Boston College
|6-14
|10
|13-20
|Pittsburgh
|6-14
|10
|11-21
|Georgia Tech
|5-15
|11
|12-20
|NC State
|4-16
|12
|11-21
