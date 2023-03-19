Recent Plays

Brandon Miller
14:37
2nd Half
Brandon Miller missed Jumper.
Win %
91.1
30-40
Brandon Miller
14:48
2nd Half
Brandon Miller Defensive Rebound.
Win %
92.2
30-40
Game Leaders

Points
D. Carey

D. CareyG - MD

8PTS
3/6FG
1/2FT
B. Miller

B. MillerF - ALA

15PTS
5/12FG
3/4FT
Rebounds
D. Scott

D. ScottF - MD

5REB
3DREB
2OREB
C. Bediako

C. BediakoC - ALA

7REB
4DREB
3OREB
Assists
H. Hart

H. HartG - MD

3AST
2TO
1.5AST/TO
J. Quinerly

J. QuinerlyG - ALA

2AST
2TO
1.0AST/TO