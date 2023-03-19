Men's Basketball Championship - South Region - 2nd Round
22-12
30
Bonus
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|MD
|23
|7
|30
|ALA
|28
|12
|40
30-5
40
Bonus
Maryland
Alabama
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|1-3
|0-2
|6
|1
|2
|2
|5-12
|2-5
|3
|0
|2
|15
|4-4
|0-0
|7
|1
|2
|9
M. Sears G
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4-8
|1-2
|0
|2
|1
|9
Team Stats
Field Goal %
MD
32.4
42.9
ALA
Three Point %
MD
20.0
27.3
ALA
Total Turnovers
MD
8
9
ALA
Rebounds
MD
20
23
ALA
Game Information
Legacy Arena at BJCC
10:02 PM, March 18, 2023Coverage: TBS
Birmingham, AL
Line: ALA -8.5
Over/Under: 142.5
Recent Plays
- 14:37 - 2nd (30-40)Brandon Miller missed Jumper.
- 14:48 - 2nd (30-40)Julian Reese missed Jumper.
- 14:58 - 2nd (30-40)Hakim Hart missed Jumper.
- 15:31 - 2nd (30-40)Brandon Miller made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Mark Sears.
- 15:39 - 2nd (30-37)Jahmir Young missed Layup.
- 15:51 - 2nd (30-37)Noah Clowney missed Three Point Jumper.
- 16:10 - 2nd (30-37)Ian Martinez made Jumper.
- 16:45 - 2nd (28-37)Charles Bediako made Layup. Assisted by Jahvon Quinerly.
- 17:19 - 2nd (28-35)Charles Bediako made Layup. Assisted by Jahvon Quinerly.
- 17:31 - 2nd (28-33)Don Carey made Layup. Assisted by Hakim Hart.
14:37
Brandon Miller missed Jumper.
30-40
14:48
Brandon Miller Defensive Rebound.
30-40
14:48
Julian Reese missed Jumper.
30-40
14:58
Ian Martinez Offensive Rebound.
30-40
14:58
Hakim Hart missed Jumper.
30-40
2022-23 Big Ten Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Purdue
|15-5
|-
|29-6
|Indiana
|12-8
|3
|23-11
|Northwestern
|12-8
|3
|22-12
|Michigan State
|11-8
|3.5
|20-12
|Maryland
|11-9
|4
|22-12
|Illinois
|11-9
|4
|20-13
|Iowa
|11-9
|4
|19-14
|Michigan
|11-9
|4
|18-16
|Penn State
|10-10
|5
|23-14
|Rutgers
|10-10
|5
|19-15
|Wisconsin
|9-11
|6
|18-14
|Nebraska
|9-11
|6
|16-16
|Ohio State
|5-15
|10
|16-19
|Minnesota
|2-17
|12.5
|9-22
2022-23 Southeastern Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Alabama
|16-2
|-
|30-5
|Texas A&M
|15-3
|1
|25-10
|Kentucky
|12-6
|4
|22-11
|Missouri
|11-7
|5
|25-10
|Tennessee
|11-7
|5
|25-10
|Vanderbilt
|11-7
|5
|22-14
|Auburn
|10-8
|6
|21-13
|Florida
|9-9
|7
|16-17
|Arkansas
|8-10
|8
|22-13
|Mississippi State
|8-10
|8
|21-13
|Georgia
|6-12
|10
|16-16
|South Carolina
|4-14
|12
|11-21
|Ole Miss
|3-15
|13
|12-21
|LSU
|2-16
|14
|14-19
