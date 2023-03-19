Recent Plays

Indiana Hoosiers
8:38
2nd Half
Indiana Timeout
Isaiah Wong
8:52
2nd Half
Isaiah Wong made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Harlond Beverly.
  • 8:52 - 2nd (61-51)
    Isaiah Wong made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Harlond Beverly.
  • 9:13 - 2nd (58-51)
    Jalen Hood-Schifino missed Three Point Jumper.
  • 9:34 - 2nd (58-51)
    Harlond Beverly made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Bensley Joseph.
  • 9:42 - 2nd (55-51)
    Bensley Joseph missed Three Point Jumper.
  • 9:51 - 2nd (55-51)
    Isaiah Wong missed Jumper.
  • 10:06 - 2nd (55-51)
    Miller Kopp missed Three Point Jumper.
  • 10:19 - 2nd (55-51)
    Jordan Miller made Free Throw.
  • 10:28 - 2nd (54-51)
    Wooga Poplar missed Three Point Jumper.
  • 10:36 - 2nd (54-51)
    Isaiah Wong missed Jumper.
Game Leaders

Points
I. Wong

I. WongG - MIA

18PTS
6/13FG
3/3FT
T. Jackson-Davis

T. Jackson-DavisF - IU

18PTS
6/8FG
6/7FT
Rebounds
N. Omier

N. OmierF - MIA

10REB
6DREB
4OREB
T. Jackson-Davis

T. Jackson-DavisF - IU

8REB
6DREB
2OREB
Assists
B. Joseph

B. JosephG - MIA

3AST
0TO
INFAST/TO
J. Hood-Schifino

J. Hood-SchifinoG - IU

3AST
2TO
1.5AST/TO