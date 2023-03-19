Men's Basketball Championship - Midwest Region - 2nd Round
26-7
61
Bonus
|TNT
|1
|2
|T
|MIA
|40
|18
|61
|IU
|35
|16
|51
23-11
51
Bonus
Miami
Indiana
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|6-8
|0-0
|8
|1
|3
|18
M. Kopp F
|3-7
|2-5
|2
|0
|1
|8
|4-10
|1-2
|4
|1
|1
|9
|4-13
|0-4
|3
|3
|2
|8
|3-4
|2-2
|2
|1
|0
|8
Team Stats
Field Goal %
MIA
47.1
44.4
IU
Three Point %
MIA
36.8
33.3
IU
Total Turnovers
MIA
10
10
IU
Rebounds
MIA
33
23
IU
Game Information
MVP Arena
8:40 PM, March 19, 2023Coverage: TNT
Albany, NY
Line: IU -1.5
Over/Under: 145.5
Capacity: 15,727
Recent Plays
- 8:52 - 2nd (61-51)Isaiah Wong made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Harlond Beverly.
- 9:13 - 2nd (58-51)Jalen Hood-Schifino missed Three Point Jumper.
- 9:34 - 2nd (58-51)Harlond Beverly made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Bensley Joseph.
- 9:42 - 2nd (55-51)Bensley Joseph missed Three Point Jumper.
- 9:51 - 2nd (55-51)Isaiah Wong missed Jumper.
- 10:06 - 2nd (55-51)Miller Kopp missed Three Point Jumper.
- 10:19 - 2nd (55-51)Jordan Miller made Free Throw.
- 10:28 - 2nd (54-51)Wooga Poplar missed Three Point Jumper.
- 10:36 - 2nd (54-51)Isaiah Wong missed Jumper.
8:38
Indiana Timeout
61-51
8:52
Isaiah Wong made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Harlond Beverly.
61-51
9:13
Isaiah Wong Defensive Rebound.
58-51
9:13
Jalen Hood-Schifino missed Three Point Jumper.
58-51
9:34
Harlond Beverly made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Bensley Joseph.
58-51
Game Leaders
2022-23 Atlantic Coast Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Miami
|15-5
|-
|26-7
|Virginia
|15-5
|-
|25-8
|Duke
|14-6
|1
|27-9
|Clemson
|14-6
|1
|23-11
|Pittsburgh
|14-6
|1
|24-12
|NC State
|12-8
|3
|23-11
|North Carolina
|11-9
|4
|20-13
|Wake Forest
|10-10
|5
|19-14
|Syracuse
|10-10
|5
|17-15
|Boston College
|9-11
|6
|16-17
|Virginia Tech
|8-12
|7
|19-15
|Florida State
|7-13
|8
|9-23
|Georgia Tech
|6-14
|9
|15-18
|Notre Dame
|3-17
|12
|11-21
|Louisville
|2-18
|13
|4-28
2022-23 Big Ten Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Purdue
|15-5
|-
|29-6
|Indiana
|12-8
|3
|23-11
|Northwestern
|12-8
|3
|22-12
|Michigan State
|11-8
|3.5
|21-12
|Maryland
|11-9
|4
|22-13
|Illinois
|11-9
|4
|20-13
|Iowa
|11-9
|4
|19-14
|Michigan
|11-9
|4
|18-16
|Penn State
|10-10
|5
|23-14
|Rutgers
|10-10
|5
|19-15
|Wisconsin
|9-11
|6
|19-14
|Nebraska
|9-11
|6
|16-16
|Ohio State
|5-15
|10
|16-19
|Minnesota
|2-17
|12.5
|9-22
