Jaden Akins
9:12
1st Half
Jaden Akins made Dunk.
Win %
74
21-10
Kam Jones
9:30
1st Half
Foul on Kam Jones.
Win %
70.9
19-10
Points
J. Hauser

J. HauserF - MSU

5PTS
1/1FG
3/3FT
K. Jones

K. JonesG - MARQ

3PTS
1/1FG
0/0FT
Rebounds
J. Hauser

J. HauserF - MSU

3REB
2DREB
1OREB
K. Jones

K. JonesG - MARQ

2REB
2DREB
0OREB
Assists
A.J. Hoggard

A.J. HoggardG - MSU

2AST
1TO
2.0AST/TO