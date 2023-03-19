Men's Basketball Championship - East Region - 2nd Round
20-12
21
Bonus
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|MSU
|21
|21
|MARQ
|10
|10
10
Bonus
Michigan St
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|1-1
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1-1
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|2
J. Akins G
|1-3
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|1
|5
|1-3
|0-1
|1
|1
|1
|2
Marquette
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
K. Jones G
|1-1
|1-1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|1
|2
T. Kolek G
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Team Stats
Field Goal %
MSU
50.0
33.3
MARQ
Three Point %
MSU
14.3
16.7
MARQ
Total Turnovers
MSU
3
3
MARQ
Rebounds
MSU
11
5
MARQ
Game Information
Nationwide Arena
5:15 PM, March 19, 2023Coverage: CBS
Line: MARQ -3.5
Over/Under: 139
Recent Plays
- 9:12 - 1st (21-10)Jaden Akins made Dunk.
- 9:37 - 1st (19-10)Oso Ighodaro made Layup.
- 9:44 - 1st (19-8)Jaden Akins missed Free Throw.
- 9:46 - 1st (18-8)Tyson Walker missed Layup.
- 10:06 - 1st (18-8)Sean Jones missed Layup.
- 10:32 - 1st (18-8)Malik Hall missed Three Point Jumper.
- 10:54 - 1st (18-8)Sean Jones missed Jumper.
- 11:12 - 1st (18-8)Jaden Akins missed Three Point Jumper.
- 11:33 - 1st (18-8)Malik Hall missed Three Point Jumper.
9:12
Jaden Akins made Dunk.
21-10
9:30
Foul on Kam Jones.
19-10
9:37
Oso Ighodaro made Layup.
19-10
9:44
Oso Ighodaro Defensive Rebound.
19-8
9:44
Jaden Akins missed Free Throw.
19-8
Game Leaders
2022-23 Big Ten Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Purdue
|15-5
|-
|29-6
|Indiana
|12-8
|3
|23-11
|Northwestern
|12-8
|3
|22-12
|Michigan State
|11-8
|3.5
|20-12
|Maryland
|11-9
|4
|22-13
|Illinois
|11-9
|4
|20-13
|Iowa
|11-9
|4
|19-14
|Michigan
|11-9
|4
|18-16
|Penn State
|10-10
|5
|23-14
|Rutgers
|10-10
|5
|19-15
|Wisconsin
|9-11
|6
|19-14
|Nebraska
|9-11
|6
|16-16
|Ohio State
|5-15
|10
|16-19
|Minnesota
|2-17
|12.5
|9-22
2022-23 Big East Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Marquette
|17-3
|-
|29-6
|Xavier
|15-5
|2
|27-9
|Creighton
|14-6
|3
|22-12
|UConn
|13-7
|4
|26-8
|Providence
|13-7
|4
|21-12
|Seton Hall
|10-10
|7
|17-16
|Villanova
|10-10
|7
|17-17
|St. John's
|7-13
|10
|18-15
|Butler
|6-14
|11
|14-18
|DePaul
|3-17
|14
|10-23
|Georgetown
|2-18
|15
|7-25
