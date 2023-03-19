Recent Plays

Gonzaga Bulldogs
2:56
2nd Half
Gonzaga Timeout
Win %
92.1
66-73
Mike Miles Jr.
3:15
2nd Half
Mike Miles Jr. made Jumper.
Win %
91.6
66-73
//if logo is not present
  • 3:15 - 2nd (66-73)
    Mike Miles Jr. made Jumper.
  • 3:29 - 2nd (64-73)
    Anton Watson made Dunk. Assisted by Rasir Bolton.
  • 3:37 - 2nd (64-71)
    Chuck O'Bannon Jr. missed Three Point Jumper.
  • 3:47 - 2nd (64-71)
    Drew Timme made Free Throw.
  • 3:47 - 2nd (64-70)
    Drew Timme made Layup. Assisted by Anton Watson.
  • 4:09 - 2nd (64-68)
    Emanuel Miller made Layup. Assisted by Micah Peavy.
  • 4:15 - 2nd (62-68)
    Drew Timme missed Layup.
  • 4:34 - 2nd (62-68)
    Emanuel Miller made Free Throw.
  • 4:39 - 2nd (61-68)
    Chuck O'Bannon Jr. missed Three Point Jumper.
2:56
Gonzaga Timeout
66-73
3:15
Mike Miles Jr. made Jumper.
66-73
3:29
Anton Watson made Dunk. Assisted by Rasir Bolton.
64-73
3:33
Foul on Emanuel Miller.
64-71
3:37
Anton Watson Defensive Rebound.
64-71

Game Leaders

Points
M. Miles Jr.

M. Miles Jr.G - TCU

22PTS
8/12FG
4/4FT
D. Timme

D. TimmeF - GONZ

25PTS
11/20FG
2/3FT
Rebounds
D. Baugh

D. BaughG - TCU

7REB
7DREB
0OREB
A. Watson

A. WatsonF - GONZ

11REB
5DREB
6OREB
Assists
M. Miles Jr.

M. Miles Jr.G - TCU

4AST
1TO
4.0AST/TO
D. Timme

D. TimmeF - GONZ

3AST
1TO
3.0AST/TO