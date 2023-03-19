Men's Basketball Championship - West Region - 2nd Round
22-12
66
Bonus
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|TCU
|38
|28
|66
|GONZ
|33
|40
|73
29-5
73
Bonus
TCU
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
X. Cork F
|1-1
|0-0
|3
|0
|2
|3
|5-11
|0-1
|5
|0
|3
|14
|3-11
|1-6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|8-12
|2-3
|1
|4
|0
|22
D. Baugh G
|4-7
|2-3
|7
|3
|0
|10
Gonzaga
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|3-8
|0-2
|11
|3
|2
|8
D. Timme F
|11-20
|1-1
|7
|3
|3
|25
|1-5
|0-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3-9
|2-6
|8
|3
|2
|9
|5-12
|2-7
|1
|2
|3
|15
Team Stats
Field Goal %
TCU
43.9
43.8
GONZ
Three Point %
TCU
33.3
33.3
GONZ
Total Turnovers
TCU
9
9
GONZ
Rebounds
TCU
31
39
GONZ
Game Information
Ball Arena
9:52 PM, March 19, 2023Coverage: TBS
Denver, CO
Line: GONZ -4.5
Over/Under: 152.5
Capacity: 19,520
Recent Plays
- 3:15 - 2nd (66-73)Mike Miles Jr. made Jumper.
- 3:29 - 2nd (64-73)Anton Watson made Dunk. Assisted by Rasir Bolton.
- 3:37 - 2nd (64-71)Chuck O'Bannon Jr. missed Three Point Jumper.
- 3:47 - 2nd (64-71)Drew Timme made Free Throw.
- 3:47 - 2nd (64-70)Drew Timme made Layup. Assisted by Anton Watson.
- 4:09 - 2nd (64-68)Emanuel Miller made Layup. Assisted by Micah Peavy.
- 4:15 - 2nd (62-68)Drew Timme missed Layup.
- 4:34 - 2nd (62-68)Emanuel Miller made Free Throw.
- 4:39 - 2nd (61-68)Chuck O'Bannon Jr. missed Three Point Jumper.
2:56
Gonzaga Timeout
66-73
3:15
Mike Miles Jr. made Jumper.
66-73
3:29
Anton Watson made Dunk. Assisted by Rasir Bolton.
64-73
3:33
Foul on Emanuel Miller.
64-71
3:37
Anton Watson Defensive Rebound.
64-71
Game Leaders
2022-23 Big 12 Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Kansas
|13-5
|-
|28-8
|Texas
|12-6
|1
|28-8
|Kansas State
|11-7
|2
|25-9
|Baylor
|11-7
|2
|23-11
|TCU
|9-9
|4
|22-12
|Iowa State
|9-9
|4
|19-14
|Oklahoma State
|8-10
|5
|20-15
|West Virginia
|7-11
|6
|19-15
|Texas Tech
|5-13
|8
|16-16
|Oklahoma
|5-13
|8
|15-17
2022-23 West Coast Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Gonzaga
|14-2
|-
|29-5
|Saint Mary's
|14-2
|-
|27-8
|Santa Clara
|11-5
|3
|23-10
|Loyola Marymount
|9-7
|5
|19-12
|San Francisco
|7-9
|7
|20-14
|BYU
|7-9
|7
|19-15
|Pacific
|7-9
|7
|15-18
|Portland
|5-11
|9
|14-19
|San Diego
|4-12
|10
|11-20
|Pepperdine
|2-14
|12
|9-22
