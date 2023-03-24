Men's Basketball Championship - West Region - Sweet 16
30-5
75
Bonus+
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|GONZ
|33
|42
|75
|UCLA
|46
|27
|73
31-5
73
Bonus+
Gonzaga
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|3-6
|1-1
|9
|2
|3
|8
D. Timme F
|16-24
|1-1
|13
|4
|2
|36
|0-4
|0-1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|4-14
|2-7
|10
|1
|1
|12
|0-1
|0-1
|3
|2
|1
|0
UCLA
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
K. Nwuba F
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6-12
|1-1
|4
|0
|1
|16
|12-25
|1-3
|11
|3
|4
|29
|2-7
|2-5
|5
|1
|3
|8
|5-15
|1-4
|2
|7
|0
|14
Team Stats
Field Goal %
GONZ
49.2
41.5
UCLA
Three Point %
GONZ
33.3
37.5
UCLA
Total Turnovers
GONZ
16
5
UCLA
Rebounds
GONZ
49
25
UCLA
Game Information
T-Mobile Arena
10:04 PM, March 23, 2023Coverage: CBS
Las Vegas, NV
Line: GONZ -1.0
Over/Under: 146.5
Capacity: 19,000
Recent Plays
- 0:25 - 2nd (75-73)Drew Timme missed Free Throw.
- 0:32 - 2nd (75-73)Jaime Jaquez Jr. made Layup.
- 0:45 - 2nd (74-71)Jaime Jaquez Jr. made Free Throw.
- 0:45 - 2nd (74-70)Jaime Jaquez Jr. made Layup. Assisted by Tyger Campbell.
0:25
Gonzaga Deadball Team Rebound.
75-73
0:25
Drew Timme missed Free Throw.
75-73
0:25
Foul on David Singleton.
75-73
0:25
Gonzaga Timeout
75-73
0:32
Jaime Jaquez Jr. made Layup.
75-73
Game Leaders
2022-23 West Coast Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Gonzaga
|14-2
|-
|30-5
|Saint Mary's
|14-2
|-
|27-8
|Santa Clara
|11-5
|3
|23-10
|Loyola Marymount
|9-7
|5
|19-12
|San Francisco
|7-9
|7
|20-14
|BYU
|7-9
|7
|19-15
|Pacific
|7-9
|7
|15-18
|Portland
|5-11
|9
|14-19
|San Diego
|4-12
|10
|11-20
|Pepperdine
|2-14
|12
|9-22
2022-23 Pac-12 Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|UCLA
|18-2
|-
|31-5
|Arizona
|14-6
|4
|28-7
|USC
|14-6
|4
|22-11
|Oregon
|12-8
|6
|21-15
|Arizona State
|11-9
|7
|23-13
|Washington State
|11-9
|7
|17-17
|Utah
|10-10
|8
|17-15
|Colorado
|8-12
|10
|18-17
|Washington
|8-12
|10
|16-16
|Stanford
|7-13
|11
|14-19
|Oregon State
|5-15
|13
|11-21
|California
|2-18
|16
|3-29
