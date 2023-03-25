Recent Plays

0:00
1st Half
End of 1st half
Win %
79.1
39-32
Alex Karaban
0:03
1st Half
Alex Karaban made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Andre Jackson Jr..
Win %
78.9
39-32
  • 0:03 - 1st (39-32)
    Alex Karaban made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Andre Jackson Jr..
  • 0:21 - 1st (36-32)
    Rasir Bolton made Free Throw.
  • 0:31 - 1st (36-31)
    Julian Strawther missed Three Point Jumper.
  • 0:50 - 1st (36-31)
    Adama Sanogo missed Jumper.
  • 1:07 - 1st (36-31)
    Malachi Smith made Jumper.
  • 1:23 - 1st (36-29)
    Jordan Hawkins made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Andre Jackson Jr..
  • 1:29 - 1st (33-29)
    Jordan Hawkins missed Three Point Jumper.
  • 1:32 - 1st (33-29)
    Tristen Newton missed Layup.
  • 1:40 - 1st (33-29)
    Nolan Hickman missed Jumper.
Game Leaders

Points
A. Karaban

A. KarabanF - CONN

10PTS
4/7FG
0/0FT
J. Strawther

J. StrawtherG - GONZ

9PTS
4/9FG
1/1FT
Rebounds
A. Sanogo

A. SanogoF - CONN

8REB
7DREB
1OREB
A. Watson

A. WatsonF - GONZ

5REB
4DREB
1OREB
Assists
A. Jackson Jr.

A. Jackson Jr.G - CONN

5AST
0TO
INFAST/TO
D. Timme

D. TimmeF - GONZ

3AST
2TO
1.5AST/TO