Men's Basketball Championship - West Region - Elite 8
28-8
39
Bonus
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|CONN
|39
|39
|GONZ
|32
|32
31-5
32
Bonus
UConn
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|4-7
|2-5
|1
|0
|2
|10
|2-5
|0-0
|8
|5
|0
|6
|2-5
|2-4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|1-5
|0-2
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4-9
|0-2
|5
|5
|2
|8
Gonzaga
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|2-3
|0-1
|5
|1
|1
|4
D. Timme F
|4-9
|0-0
|3
|3
|2
|9
|0-3
|0-2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|4-9
|0-3
|4
|1
|0
|9
|1-3
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|3
Team Stats
Field Goal %
CONN
40.5
41.9
GONZ
Three Point %
CONN
31.3
11.1
GONZ
Total Turnovers
CONN
3
5
GONZ
Rebounds
CONN
23
20
GONZ
Game Information
T-Mobile Arena
8:59 PM, March 25, 2023Coverage: TBS
Las Vegas, NV
Line: CONN -2.5
Over/Under: 154
Capacity: 19,000
Recent Plays
- 0:03 - 1st (39-32)Alex Karaban made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Andre Jackson Jr..
- 0:21 - 1st (36-32)Rasir Bolton made Free Throw.
- 0:31 - 1st (36-31)Julian Strawther missed Three Point Jumper.
- 0:50 - 1st (36-31)Adama Sanogo missed Jumper.
- 1:07 - 1st (36-31)Malachi Smith made Jumper.
- 1:23 - 1st (36-29)Jordan Hawkins made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Andre Jackson Jr..
- 1:29 - 1st (33-29)Jordan Hawkins missed Three Point Jumper.
- 1:32 - 1st (33-29)Tristen Newton missed Layup.
- 1:40 - 1st (33-29)Nolan Hickman missed Jumper.
0:00
End of 1st half
39-32
0:03
Alex Karaban made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Andre Jackson Jr..
39-32
0:21
Rasir Bolton made Free Throw.
36-32
0:21
Gonzaga Deadball Team Rebound.
36-31
0:21
Rasir Bolton missed Free Throw.
36-31
Game Leaders
2022-23 Big East Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Marquette
|17-3
|-
|29-7
|Xavier
|15-5
|2
|27-10
|Creighton
|14-6
|3
|24-12
|UConn
|13-7
|4
|28-8
|Providence
|13-7
|4
|21-12
|Seton Hall
|10-10
|7
|17-16
|Villanova
|10-10
|7
|17-17
|St. John's
|7-13
|10
|18-15
|Butler
|6-14
|11
|14-18
|DePaul
|3-17
|14
|10-23
|Georgetown
|2-18
|15
|7-25
2022-23 West Coast Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Gonzaga
|14-2
|-
|31-5
|Saint Mary's
|14-2
|-
|27-8
|Santa Clara
|11-5
|3
|23-10
|Loyola Marymount
|9-7
|5
|19-12
|San Francisco
|7-9
|7
|20-14
|BYU
|7-9
|7
|19-15
|Pacific
|7-9
|7
|15-18
|Portland
|5-11
|9
|14-19
|San Diego
|4-12
|10
|11-20
|Pepperdine
|2-14
|12
|9-22
