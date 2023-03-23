Men's Basketball Championship - East Region - Sweet 16
21-12
38
Bonus+
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|MSU
|38
|38
|KSU
|43
|43
43
Bonus
Michigan St
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|3-6
|2-4
|3
|0
|0
|12
|2-3
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|5
J. Akins G
|2-6
|1-2
|3
|1
|1
|5
|1-4
|1-1
|0
|3
|0
|7
|2-6
|1-1
|0
|2
|1
|5
Kansas St
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|1-3
|0-1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6-8
|1-2
|4
|0
|1
|14
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|2-5
|1-2
|1
|10
|2
|5
D. Sills G
|1-2
|1-2
|2
|0
|3
|5
Team Stats
Field Goal %
MSU
40.0
61.5
KSU
Three Point %
MSU
55.6
58.3
KSU
Total Turnovers
MSU
5
3
KSU
Rebounds
MSU
18
12
KSU
Game Information
Madison Square Garden
6:30 PM, March 23, 2023Coverage: TBS
New York, NY
Line: EVEN
Over/Under: 138
Capacity: 19,812
Recent Plays
- 0:19 - 1st (38-43)Cam Carter made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Markquis Nowell.
- 0:41 - 1st (38-40)Mady Sissoko made Free Throw.
- 0:41 - 1st (37-40)Mady Sissoko made Dunk. Assisted by Jaden Akins.
- 0:47 - 1st (35-40)Keyontae Johnson made Layup. Assisted by Markquis Nowell.
- 0:59 - 1st (35-38)A.J. Hoggard made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Tyson Walker.
- 1:17 - 1st (32-38)Keyontae Johnson missed Free Throw.
- 1:20 - 1st (32-38)Tyson Walker missed Jumper.
- 1:50 - 1st (32-38)Ismael Massoud made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Markquis Nowell.
0:00
End of 1st half
38-43
0:06
Markquis Nowell Steal.
38-43
0:06
Tyson Walker Turnover.
38-43
0:10
Michigan State Timeout
38-43
0:19
Cam Carter made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Markquis Nowell.
38-43
2022-23 Big Ten Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Purdue
|15-5
|-
|29-6
|Indiana
|12-8
|3
|23-12
|Northwestern
|12-8
|3
|22-12
|Michigan State
|11-8
|3.5
|21-12
|Maryland
|11-9
|4
|22-13
|Illinois
|11-9
|4
|20-13
|Iowa
|11-9
|4
|19-14
|Michigan
|11-9
|4
|18-16
|Penn State
|10-10
|5
|23-14
|Rutgers
|10-10
|5
|19-15
|Wisconsin
|9-11
|6
|20-14
|Nebraska
|9-11
|6
|16-16
|Ohio State
|5-15
|10
|16-19
|Minnesota
|2-17
|12.5
|9-22
2022-23 Big 12 Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Kansas
|13-5
|-
|28-8
|Texas
|12-6
|1
|28-8
|Kansas State
|11-7
|2
|25-9
|Baylor
|11-7
|2
|23-11
|TCU
|9-9
|4
|22-13
|Iowa State
|9-9
|4
|19-14
|Oklahoma State
|8-10
|5
|20-16
|West Virginia
|7-11
|6
|19-15
|Texas Tech
|5-13
|8
|16-16
|Oklahoma
|5-13
|8
|15-17
