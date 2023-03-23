Recent Plays

  • 0:02 - 1st (22-27)
    Santiago Vescovi missed Three Point Jumper.
  • 0:32 - 1st (22-27)
    Bryan Greenlee missed Three Point Jumper.
  • 0:50 - 1st (22-27)
    Tyreke Key missed Three Point Jumper.
  • 0:56 - 1st (22-27)
    Uros Plavsic missed Jumper.
  • 1:26 - 1st (22-27)
    Nicholas Boyd missed Three Point Jumper.
  • 1:37 - 1st (22-27)
    Uros Plavsic missed Layup.
  • 1:51 - 1st (22-27)
    Nicholas Boyd missed Three Point Jumper.
  • 2:10 - 1st (22-27)
    Brandon Weatherspoon missed Three Point Jumper.
  • 2:25 - 1st (22-27)
    Tyreke Key missed Jumper.
  • 2:44 - 1st (22-27)
    Nicholas Boyd made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Brandon Weatherspoon.
22-27

Game Leaders

Points
A. Martin

A. MartinG - FAU

6PTS
2/2FG
1/2FT
U. Plavsic

U. PlavsicF - TENN

8PTS
4/8FG
0/1FT
Rebounds
B. Weatherspoon

B. WeatherspoonG - FAU

5REB
4DREB
1OREB
J. James

J. JamesG - TENN

4REB
1DREB
3OREB
Assists
B. Weatherspoon

B. WeatherspoonG - FAU

2AST
1TO
2.0AST/TO
O. Nkamhoua

O. NkamhouaF - TENN

2AST
0TO
INFAST/TO