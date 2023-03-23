Men's Basketball Championship - East Region - Sweet 16
22
Bonus
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|FAU
|22
|22
|TENN
|27
|27
25-10
27
Bonus
FAU
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|0-1
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|0
|0
|6
J. Davis G
|1-4
|0-1
|2
|0
|2
|2
N. Boyd G
|2-6
|1-5
|4
|1
|2
|5
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|0
|2
Tennessee
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|0-2
|0-0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4-8
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1-5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
J. James G
|2-7
|1-2
|4
|1
|0
|7
Team Stats
Field Goal %
FAU
37.5
31.3
TENN
Three Point %
FAU
21.4
33.3
TENN
Total Turnovers
FAU
9
2
TENN
Rebounds
FAU
22
17
TENN
Game Information
Madison Square Garden
9:36 PM, March 23, 2023Coverage: TBS
New York, NY
Line: TENN -4.5
Over/Under: 129
Capacity: 19,812
Recent Plays
- 0:02 - 1st (22-27)Santiago Vescovi missed Three Point Jumper.
- 0:32 - 1st (22-27)Bryan Greenlee missed Three Point Jumper.
- 0:50 - 1st (22-27)Tyreke Key missed Three Point Jumper.
- 0:56 - 1st (22-27)Uros Plavsic missed Jumper.
- 1:26 - 1st (22-27)Nicholas Boyd missed Three Point Jumper.
- 1:37 - 1st (22-27)Uros Plavsic missed Layup.
- 1:51 - 1st (22-27)Nicholas Boyd missed Three Point Jumper.
- 2:10 - 1st (22-27)Brandon Weatherspoon missed Three Point Jumper.
- 2:25 - 1st (22-27)Tyreke Key missed Jumper.
- 2:44 - 1st (22-27)Nicholas Boyd made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Brandon Weatherspoon.
0:00
End of 1st half
22-27
0:02
Florida Atlantic Deadball Team Rebound.
22-27
0:02
Santiago Vescovi missed Three Point Jumper.
22-27
0:32
Josiah-Jordan James Defensive Rebound.
22-27
0:32
Bryan Greenlee missed Three Point Jumper.
22-27
Game Leaders
2022-23 Conference USA Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Florida Atlantic
|18-2
|-
|33-3
|North Texas
|16-4
|2
|29-7
|UAB
|14-6
|4
|28-9
|Middle Tennessee
|11-9
|7
|19-14
|Charlotte
|9-11
|9
|22-14
|Rice
|8-12
|10
|19-16
|Western Kentucky
|8-12
|10
|17-16
|Florida International
|8-12
|10
|14-18
|Louisiana Tech
|7-13
|11
|15-18
|UTEP
|7-13
|11
|14-18
|UTSA
|4-16
|14
|10-22
2022-23 Southeastern Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Alabama
|16-2
|-
|31-5
|Texas A&M
|15-3
|1
|25-10
|Kentucky
|12-6
|4
|22-12
|Missouri
|11-7
|5
|25-10
|Tennessee
|11-7
|5
|25-10
|Vanderbilt
|11-7
|5
|22-15
|Auburn
|10-8
|6
|21-13
|Florida
|9-9
|7
|16-17
|Mississippi State
|8-10
|8
|21-13
|Arkansas
|8-10
|8
|22-14
|Georgia
|6-12
|10
|16-16
|South Carolina
|4-14
|12
|11-21
|Ole Miss
|3-15
|13
|12-21
|LSU
|2-16
|14
|14-19
