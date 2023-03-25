Men's Basketball Championship - East Region - Elite 8
42
Bonus+
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|FAU
|42
|42
|KSU
|36
|36
36
Bonus
FAU
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|3-4
|0-0
|8
|2
|0
|8
|4-6
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|9
J. Davis G
|2-6
|0-1
|4
|4
|0
|6
N. Boyd G
|1-2
|1-2
|3
|0
|2
|3
|2-4
|2-4
|0
|0
|2
|8
Kansas St
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|2-4
|1-1
|4
|0
|1
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4-11
|1-4
|2
|6
|0
|15
D. Sills G
|3-5
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|7
Team Stats
Field Goal %
FAU
53.6
46.4
KSU
Three Point %
FAU
36.4
40.0
KSU
Total Turnovers
FAU
12
7
KSU
Rebounds
FAU
22
8
KSU
Game Information
Madison Square Garden
6:09 PM, March 25, 2023Coverage: TBS
New York, NY
Line: KSU -2.0
Over/Under: 144.5
Capacity: 19,812
Recent Plays
- 0:39 - 1st (42-36)Vladislav Goldin made Layup. Assisted by Johnell Davis.
- 0:47 - 1st (40-36)Johnell Davis missed Jumper.
- 0:59 - 1st (40-36)Markquis Nowell missed Three Point Jumper.
- 1:11 - 1st (40-36)Johnell Davis made Free Throw.
- 1:11 - 1st (38-36)Desi Sills missed Layup.
- 1:35 - 1st (38-36)Markquis Nowell made Layup.
- 1:45 - 1st (38-34)Alijah Martin made Layup. Assisted by Johnell Davis.
- 1:58 - 1st (36-34)Jalen Gaffney missed Three Point Jumper.
- 2:09 - 1st (36-34)Tykei Greene missed Three Point Jumper.
0:39
Vladislav Goldin made Layup. Assisted by Johnell Davis.
42-36
0:44
Florida Atlantic Timeout
40-36
0:44
Jump Ball won by Florida Atlantic
40-36
0:47
Vladislav Goldin Offensive Rebound.
40-36
0:47
Johnell Davis missed Jumper.
40-36
Game Leaders
2022-23 Conference USA Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Florida Atlantic
|18-2
|-
|34-3
|North Texas
|16-4
|2
|29-7
|UAB
|14-6
|4
|28-9
|Middle Tennessee
|11-9
|7
|19-14
|Charlotte
|9-11
|9
|22-14
|Rice
|8-12
|10
|19-16
|Western Kentucky
|8-12
|10
|17-16
|Florida International
|8-12
|10
|14-18
|Louisiana Tech
|7-13
|11
|15-18
|UTEP
|7-13
|11
|14-18
|UTSA
|4-16
|14
|10-22
2022-23 Big 12 Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Kansas
|13-5
|-
|28-8
|Texas
|12-6
|1
|29-8
|Kansas State
|11-7
|2
|26-9
|Baylor
|11-7
|2
|23-11
|TCU
|9-9
|4
|22-13
|Iowa State
|9-9
|4
|19-14
|Oklahoma State
|8-10
|5
|20-16
|West Virginia
|7-11
|6
|19-15
|Texas Tech
|5-13
|8
|16-16
|Oklahoma
|5-13
|8
|15-17
