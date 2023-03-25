Recent Plays

Vladislav Goldin
0:39
1st Half
Vladislav Goldin made Layup. Assisted by Johnell Davis.
Win %
68.9
42-36
Florida Atlantic Owls
0:44
1st Half
Florida Atlantic Timeout
Win %
64.2
40-36
Game Leaders

Points
A. Martin

A. MartinG - FAU

9PTS
4/6FG
0/0FT
M. Nowell

M. NowellG - KSU

15PTS
4/11FG
6/6FT
Rebounds
V. Goldin

V. GoldinC - FAU

8REB
4DREB
4OREB
N. Tomlin

N. TomlinF - KSU

4REB
3DREB
1OREB
Assists
J. Davis

J. DavisG - FAU

4AST
2TO
2.0AST/TO
M. Nowell

M. NowellG - KSU

6AST
2TO
3.0AST/TO