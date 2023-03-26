Recent Plays

0:00
1st Half
End of 1st half
Win %
87.3
37-45
Marcus Carr
0:04
1st Half
Marcus Carr made Free Throw.
Win %
87.3
37-45
  • 0:04 - 1st (37-45)
    Marcus Carr made Free Throw.
  • 0:27 - 1st (37-43)
    Wooga Poplar made Jumper.
  • 0:43 - 1st (35-43)
    Marcus Carr made Jumper.
  • 1:14 - 1st (35-41)
    Brock Cunningham made Jumper. Assisted by Tyrese Hunter.
  • 1:38 - 1st (35-39)
    Wooga Poplar made Jumper.
  • 2:02 - 1st (33-39)
    Arterio Morris made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Marcus Carr.
  • 2:28 - 1st (33-36)
    Jordan Miller made Layup.
  • 2:37 - 1st (31-36)
    Christian Bishop missed Layup.
Game Leaders

Points
J. Miller

J. MillerG - MIA

13PTS
6/6FG
1/1FT
M. Carr

M. CarrG - TEX

10PTS
3/7FG
2/3FT
Rebounds
N. Omier

N. OmierF - MIA

4REB
3DREB
1OREB
B. Cunningham

B. CunninghamF - TEX

6REB
3DREB
3OREB
Assists
J. Miller

J. MillerG - MIA

2AST
1TO
2.0AST/TO
T. Hunter

T. HunterG - TEX

5AST
1TO
5.0AST/TO