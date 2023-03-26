Men's Basketball Championship - Midwest Region - Elite 8
28-7
37
Bonus
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|MIA
|37
|37
|TEX
|45
|45
29-8
45
Bonus
Team Stats
Field Goal %
MIA
64.0
54.8
TEX
Three Point %
MIA
66.7
53.8
TEX
Total Turnovers
MIA
6
4
TEX
Rebounds
MIA
9
14
TEX
Game Information
T-Mobile Center
5:10 PM, March 26, 2023Coverage: CBS
Kansas City, MO
Line: TEX -3.5
Over/Under: 147.5
Capacity: 18,972
Recent Plays
- 0:04 - 1st (37-45)Marcus Carr made Free Throw.
- 0:27 - 1st (37-43)Wooga Poplar made Jumper.
- 0:43 - 1st (35-43)Marcus Carr made Jumper.
- 1:14 - 1st (35-41)Brock Cunningham made Jumper. Assisted by Tyrese Hunter.
- 1:38 - 1st (35-39)Wooga Poplar made Jumper.
- 2:02 - 1st (33-39)Arterio Morris made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Marcus Carr.
- 2:28 - 1st (33-36)Jordan Miller made Layup.
- 2:37 - 1st (31-36)Christian Bishop missed Layup.
0:00
End of 1st half
37-45
0:04
Marcus Carr made Free Throw.
37-45
0:04
Texas Deadball Team Rebound.
37-44
0:04
Marcus Carr missed Free Throw.
37-44
0:04
Marcus Carr made Free Throw.
37-44
Game Leaders
2022-23 Atlantic Coast Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Miami
|15-5
|-
|28-7
|Virginia
|15-5
|-
|25-8
|Duke
|14-6
|1
|27-9
|Clemson
|14-6
|1
|23-11
|Pittsburgh
|14-6
|1
|24-12
|NC State
|12-8
|3
|23-11
|North Carolina
|11-9
|4
|20-13
|Wake Forest
|10-10
|5
|19-14
|Syracuse
|10-10
|5
|17-15
|Boston College
|9-11
|6
|16-17
|Virginia Tech
|8-12
|7
|19-15
|Florida State
|7-13
|8
|9-23
|Georgia Tech
|6-14
|9
|15-18
|Notre Dame
|3-17
|12
|11-21
|Louisville
|2-18
|13
|4-28
2022-23 Big 12 Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Kansas
|13-5
|-
|28-8
|Texas
|12-6
|1
|29-8
|Kansas State
|11-7
|2
|26-10
|Baylor
|11-7
|2
|23-11
|TCU
|9-9
|4
|22-13
|Iowa State
|9-9
|4
|19-14
|Oklahoma State
|8-10
|5
|20-16
|West Virginia
|7-11
|6
|19-15
|Texas Tech
|5-13
|8
|16-16
|Oklahoma
|5-13
|8
|15-17
