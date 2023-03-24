Men's Basketball Championship - South Region - Sweet 16
39
Bonus
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|SDSU
|28
|11
|39
|ALA
|23
|25
|48
31-5
48
Bonus
San Diego St
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|3-9
|0-0
|5
|0
|0
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4-9
|1-2
|4
|0
|1
|9
|1-6
|0-2
|4
|3
|2
|4
|0-6
|0-1
|1
|0
|3
|0
Alabama
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|1-6
|0-3
|7
|0
|4
|3
|3-15
|1-6
|7
|3
|2
|9
|4-5
|0-0
|7
|0
|0
|8
M. Sears G
|1-6
|0-3
|8
|1
|2
|7
|3-7
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|7
Team Stats
Field Goal %
SDSU
30.6
34.0
ALA
Three Point %
SDSU
20.0
16.7
ALA
Total Turnovers
SDSU
8
9
ALA
Rebounds
SDSU
30
39
ALA
Game Information
KFC Yum! Center
6:30 PM, March 24, 2023Coverage: TBS
Louisville, KY
Line: ALA -6.5
Over/Under: 138
Capacity: 22,000
Recent Plays
- 11:39 - 2nd (39-48)Nick Pringle made Dunk. Assisted by Brandon Miller.
- 11:48 - 2nd (39-46)Rylan Griffen missed Three Point Jumper.
- 11:58 - 2nd (39-46)Matt Bradley missed Jumper.
- 12:09 - 2nd (39-46)Nick Pringle made Free Throw.
- 12:16 - 2nd (39-45)Matt Bradley missed Layup.
- 12:50 - 2nd (39-45)Lamont Butler made Free Throw.
- 12:56 - 2nd (37-45)Jahvon Quinerly made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Noah Gurley.
- 13:07 - 2nd (37-42)Jaedon LeDee missed Layup.
11:31
Official TV Timeout
39-48
11:31
San Diego State Timeout
39-48
11:39
Nick Pringle made Dunk. Assisted by Brandon Miller.
39-48
11:48
Nick Pringle Offensive Rebound.
39-46
11:48
Rylan Griffen missed Three Point Jumper.
39-46
2022-23 Mountain West Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|San Diego State
|15-3
|-
|29-6
|Utah State
|13-5
|2
|26-9
|Boise State
|13-5
|2
|24-10
|Nevada
|12-6
|3
|22-11
|San José State
|10-8
|5
|21-14
|New Mexico
|8-10
|7
|22-12
|UNLV
|7-11
|8
|19-13
|Colorado State
|6-12
|9
|15-18
|Fresno State
|6-12
|9
|11-20
|Air Force
|5-13
|10
|14-18
|Wyoming
|4-14
|11
|9-22
2022-23 Southeastern Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Alabama
|16-2
|-
|31-5
|Texas A&M
|15-3
|1
|25-10
|Kentucky
|12-6
|4
|22-12
|Missouri
|11-7
|5
|25-10
|Tennessee
|11-7
|5
|25-11
|Vanderbilt
|11-7
|5
|22-15
|Auburn
|10-8
|6
|21-13
|Florida
|9-9
|7
|16-17
|Mississippi State
|8-10
|8
|21-13
|Arkansas
|8-10
|8
|22-14
|Georgia
|6-12
|10
|16-16
|South Carolina
|4-14
|12
|11-21
|Ole Miss
|3-15
|13
|12-21
|LSU
|2-16
|14
|14-19
