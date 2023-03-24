Recent Plays

11:31
2nd Half
Official TV Timeout
Win %
89.7
39-48
San Diego State Aztecs
11:31
2nd Half
San Diego State Timeout
Win %
89.8
39-48
  • 11:39 - 2nd (39-48)
    Nick Pringle made Dunk. Assisted by Brandon Miller.
  • 11:48 - 2nd (39-46)
    Rylan Griffen missed Three Point Jumper.
  • 11:58 - 2nd (39-46)
    Matt Bradley missed Jumper.
  • 12:09 - 2nd (39-46)
    Nick Pringle made Free Throw.
  • 12:16 - 2nd (39-45)
    Matt Bradley missed Layup.
  • 12:50 - 2nd (39-45)
    Lamont Butler made Free Throw.
  • 12:56 - 2nd (37-45)
    Jahvon Quinerly made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Noah Gurley.
  • 13:07 - 2nd (37-42)
    Jaedon LeDee missed Layup.
Game Leaders

Points
D. Trammell

D. TrammellG - SDSU

9PTS
4/9FG
0/0FT
B. Miller

B. MillerF - ALA

9PTS
3/15FG
2/2FT
Rebounds
J. LeDee

J. LeDeeF - SDSU

5REB
4DREB
1OREB
M. Sears

M. SearsG - ALA

8REB
4DREB
4OREB
Assists
L. Butler

L. ButlerG - SDSU

3AST
0TO
INFAST/TO
B. Miller

B. MillerF - ALA

3AST
3TO
1.0AST/TO