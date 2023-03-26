Men's Basketball Championship - South Region - Elite 8
24-12
28
Bonus
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|CREI
|28
|28
|SDSU
|24
|24
24
Bonus
Creighton
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5-7
|0-1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|1-3
|1-1
|1
|3
|0
|5
|3-6
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2-3
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|4
San Diego St
|On the Court
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2-3
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|4-5
|1-1
|1
|0
|1
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|2
Team Stats
Field Goal %
CREI
54.5
52.4
SDSU
Three Point %
CREI
16.7
40.0
SDSU
Total Turnovers
CREI
4
4
SDSU
Rebounds
CREI
13
7
SDSU
Game Information
KFC Yum! Center
2:20 PM, March 26, 2023Coverage: CBS
Louisville, KY
Line: CREI -2.5
Over/Under: 135.5
Capacity: 22,000
Recent Plays
- 4:16 - 1st (28-24)Lamont Butler made Layup.
- 4:46 - 1st (28-22)Lamont Butler missed Layup.
- 4:53 - 1st (28-22)Baylor Scheierman missed Jumper.
- 5:23 - 1st (28-22)Jaedon LeDee made Jumper.
- 5:46 - 1st (28-20)Trey Alexander made Jumper.
- 6:05 - 1st (26-20)Jaedon LeDee made Jumper.
- 6:36 - 1st (26-18)Ryan Kalkbrenner made Layup. Assisted by Baylor Scheierman.
- 6:59 - 1st (24-18)Lamont Butler made Jumper.
- 7:22 - 1st (24-16)Ryan Kalkbrenner made Dunk. Assisted by Baylor Scheierman.
- 7:42 - 1st (22-16)Matt Bradley missed Jumper.
3:45
Official TV Timeout
28-24
4:16
Lamont Butler made Layup.
28-24
4:38
Arthur Kaluma Turnover.
28-22
4:46
Arthur Kaluma Defensive Rebound.
28-22
4:46
Lamont Butler missed Layup.
28-22
Game Leaders
2022-23 Big East Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Marquette
|17-3
|-
|29-7
|Xavier
|15-5
|2
|27-10
|Creighton
|14-6
|3
|24-12
|UConn
|13-7
|4
|29-8
|Providence
|13-7
|4
|21-12
|Seton Hall
|10-10
|7
|17-16
|Villanova
|10-10
|7
|17-17
|St. John's
|7-13
|10
|18-15
|Butler
|6-14
|11
|14-18
|DePaul
|3-17
|14
|10-23
|Georgetown
|2-18
|15
|7-25
2022-23 Mountain West Conference Standings
|Team
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|San Diego State
|15-3
|-
|30-6
|Utah State
|13-5
|2
|26-9
|Boise State
|13-5
|2
|24-10
|Nevada
|12-6
|3
|22-11
|San José State
|10-8
|5
|21-14
|New Mexico
|8-10
|7
|22-12
|UNLV
|7-11
|8
|19-13
|Colorado State
|6-12
|9
|15-18
|Fresno State
|6-12
|9
|11-20
|Air Force
|5-13
|10
|14-18
|Wyoming
|4-14
|11
|9-22
