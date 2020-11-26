|KU
|GONZ
11:36 - 1st Half
KU
15
GONZ
27
Official TV Timeout
|KU
|GONZ
GONZ 83.7%
KU
15
GONZ
27
Official TV Timeout
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|J. Wilson F
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. McCormack F
|0-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C. Braun G
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|O. Agbaji G
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|M. Garrett G
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|A. Watson F
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|D. Timme F
|3-4
|0-1
|3
|0
|1
|8
|C. Kispert F
|4-6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|11
|J. Suggs G
|2-3
|0-0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|J. Ayayi G
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|KU
|GONZ
KU
15
GONZ
27
Official TV Timeout
|KU
|GONZ
KU
15
GONZ
27
Official TV Timeout
Official TV Timeout
|FOX
|1
|2
|T
|Kansas
|15
|15
|Gonzaga
|27
|27
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Oklahoma State
|0-0
|-
|1-0
|TCU
|0-0
|-
|1-0
|Texas Tech
|0-0
|-
|1-0
|Texas
|0-0
|-
|1-0
|West Virginia
|0-0
|-
|1-0
|Baylor
|0-0
|-
|0-0
|Iowa State
|0-0
|-
|0-0
|Kansas
|0-0
|-
|0-0
|Oklahoma
|0-0
|-
|0-0
|Kansas State
|0-0
|-
|0-1
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|BYU
|0-0
|-
|1-0
|Pacific
|0-0
|-
|1-0
|Loyola Marymount
|0-0
|-
|1-0
|Pepperdine
|0-0
|-
|1-0
|Santa Clara
|0-0
|-
|1-0
|Gonzaga
|0-0
|-
|0-0
|San Diego
|0-0
|-
|0-0
|San Francisco
|0-0
|-
|0-1
|Portland
|0-0
|-
|0-1
|Saint Mary's
|0-0
|-
|0-1
Temple and Butler both announced Thursday that their men's basketball teams are pausing activities following positive COVID-19 tests within their programs.
South Carolina State (0-1) vs. Bowling Green (0-1)
Toledo (0-1) vs. Oakland (0-1)