Michigan
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
I. Livers F6-123-540015
H. Dickinson C2-60-16025
F. Wagner G3-71-20107
E. Brooks G1-70-12222
M. Smith G2-31-12316
Wisconsin
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
T. Wahl F1-40-06202
N. Reuvers F1-51-20113
A. Ford F5-63-410213
B. Davison G1-41-32013
D. Trice G3-60-032212
Game FlowWin Probability
MICH
WISC
16:00 - 2nd Half

MICH

37

WISC

43

D'Mitrik Trice Defensive Rebound.

MICH
WISC
WISC 73.2%

MICH

37

WISC

43

D'Mitrik Trice Defensive Rebound.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • MICH39.5
    • 48.4WISC

  • Three Point %

    • MICH45.5
    • 60.0WISC

  • Turnovers

    • MICH5
    • 6WISC

  • Rebounds

    • MICH18
    • 20WISC

Game Information

Kohl Center
Coverage: CBS
  • Madison, WI
  • Line: EVEN
  • Over/Under: 134
Capacity: 17,142

Recent Plays

Win %:73.2
16:00 - 2nd

D'Mitrik Trice Defensive Rebound.

37 - 43
16:00
D'Mitrik Trice Defensive Rebound.
37 - 43
16:00
Eli Brooks missed Jumper.
37 - 43
16:11
Isaiah Livers Defensive Rebound.
37 - 43
16:11
Brad Davison missed Three Point Jumper.
37 - 43

Game Highlights

Trice, Dickinson exchange floaters in first half

Trice, Dickinson exchange floaters in first half
0:26
CBS12T
Michigan271037
Wisconsin39443
Data is currently unavailable.