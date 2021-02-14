|MICH
|WISC
16:00 - 2nd Half
MICH
37
WISC
43
D'Mitrik Trice Defensive Rebound.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|I. Livers F
|6-12
|3-5
|4
|0
|0
|15
|H. Dickinson C
|2-6
|0-1
|6
|0
|2
|5
|F. Wagner G
|3-7
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|E. Brooks G
|1-7
|0-1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|M. Smith G
|2-3
|1-1
|2
|3
|1
|6
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|T. Wahl F
|1-4
|0-0
|6
|2
|0
|2
|N. Reuvers F
|1-5
|1-2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|A. Ford F
|5-6
|3-4
|1
|0
|2
|13
|B. Davison G
|1-4
|1-3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|D. Trice G
|3-6
|0-0
|3
|2
|2
|12
Trice, Dickinson exchange floaters in first half
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Michigan
|27
|10
|37
|Wisconsin
|39
|4
|43
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Michigan
|8-1
|-
|13-1
|Illinois
|10-3
|-
|14-5
|Ohio State
|11-4
|-
|17-4
|Iowa
|9-5
|1.5
|15-6
|Wisconsin
|9-5
|1.5
|15-6
|Purdue
|8-6
|2.5
|13-8
|Rutgers
|8-7
|3
|12-7
|Minnesota
|6-7
|4
|13-7
|Indiana
|6-7
|4
|11-9
|Michigan State
|4-8
|5.5
|10-8
|Penn State
|4-8
|5.5
|7-9
|Maryland
|4-9
|6
|10-10
|Northwestern
|3-11
|7.5
|6-12
|Nebraska
|0-9
|8
|4-12
Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice is able to get the tough floater to fall over the defender. Michigan's Hunter Dickinson follows it up with a hook shot of his own.
