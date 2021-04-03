|HOU
|BAY
17:13 - 2nd Half
HOU
26
BAY
49
Foul on MaCio Teague.
|HOU
|BAY
BAY 99.1%
HOU
26
BAY
49
Foul on MaCio Teague.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|R. Chaney F
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|J. Gorham F
|0-0
|0-0
|4
|2
|1
|1
|M. Sasser G
|6-11
|5-8
|2
|0
|1
|17
|Q. Grimes G
|1-6
|0-4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Jarreau G
|2-8
|0-2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|F. Thamba F
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|0
|2
|4
|J. Butler G
|6-8
|4-5
|4
|2
|1
|17
|D. Mitchell G
|3-5
|2-4
|2
|8
|1
|9
|M. Teague G
|0-3
|0-2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|M. Vital G
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|HOU
|BAY
HOU
26
BAY
49
Foul on MaCio Teague.
|HOU
|BAY
HOU
26
BAY
49
Foul on MaCio Teague.
Foul on MaCio Teague.
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Houston
|20
|6
|26
|Baylor
|45
|4
|49
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Wichita State
|11-2
|-
|16-6
|Houston
|14-3
|+1
|28-3
|Memphis
|11-4
|1
|20-8
|SMU
|7-4
|3
|11-6
|Cincinnati
|8-6
|3.5
|12-11
|UCF
|8-10
|5.5
|11-12
|Tulsa
|7-9
|5.5
|11-12
|South Florida
|4-10
|7.5
|9-13
|Temple
|4-10
|7.5
|5-11
|Tulane
|4-12
|8.5
|10-13
|East Carolina
|2-10
|8.5
|8-11
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Baylor
|13-1
|-
|26-2
|Kansas
|12-6
|3
|21-9
|Texas
|11-6
|3.5
|19-8
|West Virginia
|11-6
|3.5
|19-10
|Oklahoma State
|11-7
|4
|21-9
|Texas Tech
|9-8
|5.5
|18-11
|Oklahoma
|9-8
|5.5
|16-11
|TCU
|5-11
|9
|12-14
|Kansas State
|4-14
|11
|9-20
|Iowa State
|0-18
|15
|2-22
Cincinnati has placed men's basketball coach John Brannen on paid leave pending an investigation after six Bearcats players decided to transfer last month.
New Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser talks why he decided to take the job and how much he will miss the people at Loyola Chicago.
Bill Walton breaks down the UCLA vs. Gonzaga matchup and needs to be played off the stage with music after a lengthy analysis.