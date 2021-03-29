|ORST
3:46 - 1st Half
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|W. Alatishe F
|1-4
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|R. Silva C
|1-1
|0-0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|J. Lucas G
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Z. Reichle G
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Thompson G
|0-4
|0-0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|R. Chaney F
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|J. Gorham F
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M. Sasser G
|3-9
|3-7
|2
|0
|0
|9
|Q. Grimes G
|2-8
|1-5
|1
|2
|0
|5
|D. Jarreau G
|2-4
|1-2
|2
|5
|0
|5
|1
|2
|T
|Oregon State
|17
|17
|Houston
|28
|28
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Oregon
|14-4
|-
|21-7
|USC
|15-5
|-
|25-7
|Colorado
|14-6
|1
|23-9
|UCLA
|13-6
|1.5
|21-9
|Arizona
|11-9
|4
|17-9
|Oregon State
|10-10
|5
|20-12
|Stanford
|10-10
|5
|14-13
|Utah
|8-11
|6.5
|12-13
|Arizona State
|7-10
|6.5
|11-14
|Washington State
|7-12
|7.5
|14-13
|Washington
|4-16
|11
|5-21
|California
|3-17
|12
|9-20
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Wichita State
|11-2
|-
|16-6
|Houston
|14-3
|+1
|27-3
|Memphis
|11-4
|1
|20-8
|SMU
|7-4
|3
|11-6
|Cincinnati
|8-6
|3.5
|12-11
|UCF
|8-10
|5.5
|11-12
|Tulsa
|7-9
|5.5
|11-12
|South Florida
|4-10
|7.5
|9-13
|Temple
|4-10
|7.5
|5-11
|Tulane
|4-12
|8.5
|10-13
|East Carolina
|2-10
|8.5
|8-11
Shaka Smart, while happy to return to his home state of Wisconsin, said that isn't necessarily the reason he decided to leave Texas for Marquette. Rather, he welcomed the opportunity to coach at a school where basketball was the main sport.
Villanova assistant Kyle Neptune is finalizing a deal to be Fordham's new coach, sources told ESPN's Jeff Borzello, confirming multiple reports.
Jeff Wulbrun, Stanford's associate head coach, has been named head coach at the University of Denver, replacing Rodney Billups, who was let go after finishing 48-94 with the Pioneers.