Oregon State
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
W. Alatishe F1-40-02102
R. Silva C1-10-02012
J. Lucas G1-20-10002
Z. Reichle G0-00-00000
E. Thompson G0-40-03111
Houston
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
R. Chaney F2-20-02005
J. Gorham F0-10-02000
M. Sasser G3-93-72009
Q. Grimes G2-81-51205
D. Jarreau G2-41-22505
Game FlowWin Probability
ORST
HOU
3:46 - 1st Half

ORST

17

HOU

28

Official TV Timeout

ORST
HOU
HOU 95.6%

ORST

17

HOU

28

Official TV Timeout

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • ORST38.9
    • 39.3HOU

  • Three Point %

    • ORST40.0
    • 33.3HOU

  • Turnovers

    • ORST5
    • 2HOU

  • Rebounds

    • ORST13
    • 16HOU

Game Information

Lucas Oil Stadium
Coverage: CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Indianapolis, IN

Recent Plays

Win %:95.6
3:46 - 1st

Official TV Timeout

17 - 28
3:46
Official TV Timeout
17 - 28
3:48
Oregon State Offensive Rebound.
17 - 28
3:48
Reggie Chaney Block.
17 - 28
3:48
Warith Alatishe missed Layup.
17 - 28
CBS12T
Oregon State1717
Houston2828
Data is currently unavailable.