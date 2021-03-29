|ARK
|BAY
2:02 - 1st Half
ARK
36
BAY
44
Arkansas Timeout
|ARK
|BAY
BAY 85.1%
ARK
36
BAY
44
Arkansas Timeout
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|J. Williams F
|3-4
|0-0
|3
|0
|1
|6
|J. Smith F
|3-3
|0-0
|1
|3
|1
|6
|D. Davis G
|1-4
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|M. Moody G
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|J. Tate G
|3-4
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|9
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|F. Thamba F
|2-3
|0-0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|J. Butler G
|3-5
|1-1
|2
|3
|1
|9
|D. Mitchell G
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|M. Teague G
|5-9
|1-3
|1
|0
|1
|12
|M. Vital G
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|ARK
|BAY
ARK
36
BAY
44
Arkansas Timeout
|ARK
|BAY
ARK
36
BAY
44
Arkansas Timeout
Arkansas Timeout
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Arkansas
|36
|36
|Baylor
|44
|44
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Alabama
|16-2
|-
|26-7
|Arkansas
|13-4
|2.5
|25-6
|LSU
|11-6
|4.5
|19-10
|Tennessee
|10-7
|5.5
|18-9
|Florida
|9-7
|6
|15-10
|Ole Miss
|10-8
|6
|16-12
|Missouri
|8-8
|7
|16-10
|Kentucky
|8-9
|7.5
|9-16
|Mississippi State
|8-10
|8
|18-15
|Georgia
|7-11
|9
|14-12
|Auburn
|7-11
|9
|13-14
|South Carolina
|4-12
|11
|6-15
|Texas A&M
|2-8
|10
|8-10
|Vanderbilt
|3-13
|12
|9-16
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Baylor
|13-1
|-
|25-2
|Kansas
|12-6
|3
|21-9
|Texas
|11-6
|3.5
|19-8
|West Virginia
|11-6
|3.5
|19-10
|Oklahoma State
|11-7
|4
|21-9
|Texas Tech
|9-8
|5.5
|18-11
|Oklahoma
|9-8
|5.5
|16-11
|TCU
|5-11
|9
|12-14
|Kansas State
|4-14
|11
|9-20
|Iowa State
|0-18
|15
|2-22
Oregon State's Maurice Calloo hits a late 3-pointer to cut the team's deficit to six. The Beavers decide not to foul and cover the eight-point spread.
Houston runs out the clock, and the Cougars celebrate their first Final Four appearance in 37 years.
— Houston overcame a blown 17-point lead to hold off Oregon State 67-61 on Monday night in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four for the first time in 37 years.