|USC
|GONZ
0:00 - 1st Half
USC
30
GONZ
49
End of 1st half
|USC
|GONZ
GONZ 98.4%
USC
30
GONZ
49
End of 1st half
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|I. Mobley F
|5-8
|1-2
|5
|2
|2
|11
|E. Mobley F
|2-4
|0-0
|2
|2
|1
|8
|D. Peterson G
|2-5
|1-3
|1
|0
|1
|5
|I. White G
|0-3
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|T. Eaddy G
|2-7
|1-4
|2
|1
|0
|6
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|D. Timme F
|7-12
|0-0
|3
|3
|2
|15
|C. Kispert F
|3-9
|1-5
|5
|1
|1
|9
|J. Suggs G
|5-7
|1-2
|6
|5
|0
|13
|A. Nembhard G
|3-5
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|J. Ayayi G
|2-3
|0-0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|USC
|GONZ
USC
30
GONZ
49
End of 1st half
|USC
|GONZ
USC
30
GONZ
49
End of 1st half
End of 1st half
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|USC
|30
|30
|Gonzaga
|49
|49
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Oregon
|14-4
|-
|21-7
|USC
|15-5
|-
|25-7
|Colorado
|14-6
|1
|23-9
|UCLA
|13-6
|1.5
|21-9
|Arizona
|11-9
|4
|17-9
|Oregon State
|10-10
|5
|20-13
|Stanford
|10-10
|5
|14-13
|Utah
|8-11
|6.5
|12-13
|Arizona State
|7-10
|6.5
|11-14
|Washington State
|7-12
|7.5
|14-13
|Washington
|4-16
|11
|5-21
|California
|3-17
|12
|9-20
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Gonzaga
|15-0
|-
|29-0
|BYU
|10-3
|4
|20-7
|Loyola Marymount
|7-5
|6.5
|13-9
|Pepperdine
|7-6
|7
|15-12
|Pacific
|6-7
|8
|9-9
|Santa Clara
|4-5
|8
|12-8
|Saint Mary's
|4-6
|8.5
|14-10
|San Francisco
|4-9
|10
|11-14
|San Diego
|2-7
|10
|3-11
|Portland
|0-11
|13
|6-15
Referee Bert Smith was stretchered off the court after collapsing early in the first half of Tuesday's Elite Eight matchup between Gonzaga and USC.
As tournaments roll on, NCAA President Mark Emmert plans to meet this week on a video conference call with a group of basketball players who used a social media campaign to protest rules.
In a letter to NCAA president Mark Emmert, obtained by ESPN, the WBCA asks for an independent "Commission on Gender Inequity in College Sports" to be formed and to be led by individuals chosen by the WBCA and NCAA.