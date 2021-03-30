USC
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
I. Mobley F5-81-252211
E. Mobley F2-40-02218
D. Peterson G2-51-31015
I. White G0-30-01010
T. Eaddy G2-71-42106
Gonzaga
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. Timme F7-120-033215
C. Kispert F3-91-55119
J. Suggs G5-71-265013
A. Nembhard G3-50-10206
J. Ayayi G2-30-02224

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • USC35.5
    • 54.1GONZ

  • Three Point %

    • USC30.0
    • 25.0GONZ

  • Turnovers

    • USC7
    • 1GONZ

  • Rebounds

    • USC14
    • 21GONZ

Game Information

Lucas Oil Stadium
Coverage: TBS
Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Indianapolis, IN

Recent Plays

Win %:98.4
0:00 - 1st

End of 1st half

30 - 49
0:00
End of 1st half
30 - 49
0:06
Jalen Suggs Defensive Rebound.
30 - 49
0:06
Aaron Cook Block.
30 - 49
0:06
Drew Peterson missed Three Point Jumper.
30 - 49
TBS12T
USC3030
Gonzaga4949
