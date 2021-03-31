UCLA
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
C. Riley F0-20-00330
J. Jaquez Jr. G1-40-03304
J. Juzang G8-102-210021
T. Campbell G4-71-41119
J. Bernard G0-50-14000
Michigan
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
B. Johns Jr. F4-40-00008
H. Dickinson C3-50-02016
F. Wagner G1-50-12122
E. Brooks G1-50-12114
M. Smith G0-40-13410
Game FlowWin Probability
UCLA
MICH
18:02 - 2nd Half

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • UCLA43.3
    • 40.7MICH

  • Three Point %

    • UCLA37.5
    • 20.0MICH

  • Turnovers

    • UCLA5
    • 10MICH

  • Rebounds

    • UCLA16
    • 17MICH

Game Information

Lucas Oil Stadium
Coverage: TBS
Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Indianapolis, IN

Recent Plays

18:02 - 2nd

Tyger Campbell Steal.

34 - 25
TBS12T
UCLA27734
Michigan23225
