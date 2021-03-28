|FSU
|MICH
0:00 - 1st Half
FSU
21
MICH
32
End of 1st half
|FSU
|MICH
MICH 90.6%
FSU
21
MICH
32
End of 1st half
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|R. Gray F
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|B. Koprivica C
|3-4
|0-0
|2
|1
|1
|7
|R. Evans G
|1-3
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|M.J. Walker G
|2-8
|0-1
|2
|1
|1
|4
|A. Polite G
|0-1
|0-1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|B. Johns Jr. F
|2-7
|0-0
|5
|0
|0
|8
|H. Dickinson C
|3-7
|0-0
|5
|1
|1
|7
|F. Wagner G
|1-5
|0-3
|6
|3
|1
|5
|E. Brooks G
|0-4
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Smith G
|1-6
|1-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|FSU
|MICH
FSU
21
MICH
32
End of 1st half
|FSU
|MICH
FSU
21
MICH
32
End of 1st half
End of 1st half
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Florida State
|21
|21
|Michigan
|32
|32
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Virginia
|13-4
|-
|18-7
|Florida State
|11-4
|1
|18-6
|Virginia Tech
|9-4
|2
|15-7
|Georgia Tech
|11-6
|2
|17-9
|Clemson
|10-6
|2.5
|16-8
|North Carolina
|10-6
|2.5
|18-11
|Louisville
|8-5
|3
|13-7
|Syracuse
|9-7
|3.5
|18-10
|NC State
|9-8
|4
|14-11
|Duke
|9-9
|4.5
|13-11
|Notre Dame
|7-11
|6.5
|11-15
|Pittsburgh
|6-10
|6.5
|10-12
|Miami
|4-15
|10
|10-17
|Wake Forest
|3-15
|10.5
|6-16
|Boston College
|2-11
|9
|4-16
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Michigan
|14-3
|-
|22-4
|Illinois
|16-4
|+0.5
|24-7
|Iowa
|14-6
|1.5
|22-9
|Purdue
|13-6
|2
|18-10
|Ohio State
|12-8
|3.5
|21-10
|Wisconsin
|10-10
|5.5
|18-13
|Rutgers
|10-10
|5.5
|16-12
|Maryland
|9-11
|6.5
|17-14
|Michigan State
|9-11
|6.5
|15-13
|Indiana
|7-12
|8
|12-15
|Penn State
|7-12
|8
|11-14
|Northwestern
|6-13
|9
|9-15
|Minnesota
|6-14
|9.5
|14-15
|Nebraska
|3-16
|12
|7-20
— Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 27 points, including a layup in the closing moments, Kalob Ledoux scored 11 of his 14 points in the final six-plus minutes and Louisiana Tech rallied from an 11-point deficit to beat Colorado State 76-74 in the consolation...
Kenneth Lofton Jr. scores in the paint with just 0.3 seconds left in the game to propel LA Tech to a 76-74 win over Colorado State.
Drew Timme can't stop rocking the rim in the second half as Gonzaga tops Creighton 83-65.