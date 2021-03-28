Florida State
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
R. Gray F1-10-00022
B. Koprivica C3-40-02117
R. Evans G1-30-02002
M.J. Walker G2-80-12114
A. Polite G0-10-13020
Michigan
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
B. Johns Jr. F2-70-05008
H. Dickinson C3-70-05117
F. Wagner G1-50-36315
E. Brooks G0-40-00000
M. Smith G1-61-31013

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • FSU33.3
    • 33.3MICH

  • Three Point %

    • FSU0.0
    • 28.6MICH

  • Turnovers

    • FSU10
    • 4MICH

  • Rebounds

    • FSU20
    • 21MICH

Game Information

Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Coverage: CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
  • Indianapolis, IN
Capacity: 17,923

Recent Plays

Win %:90.6
0:00 - 1st

End of 1st half

21 - 32
0:00
End of 1st half
21 - 32
0:05
Malik Osborne Defensive Rebound.
21 - 32
0:05
Mike Smith missed Jumper.
21 - 32
0:31
M.J. Walker made Jumper.
21 - 32
CBS12T
Florida State2121
Michigan3232
Data is currently unavailable.