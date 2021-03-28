|CREI
|GONZ
0:31 - 1st Half
CREI
33
GONZ
43
Damien Jefferson Defensive Rebound.
|CREI
|GONZ
GONZ 90.8%
CREI
33
GONZ
43
Damien Jefferson Defensive Rebound.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|C. Bishop F
|3-5
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|D. Jefferson F
|2-7
|0-2
|4
|2
|1
|4
|M. Zegarowski G
|5-8
|3-4
|1
|1
|1
|13
|M. Ballock G
|1-5
|0-4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|D. Mahoney G
|3-7
|0-2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|D. Timme F
|6-8
|0-1
|3
|3
|2
|12
|C. Kispert F
|1-1
|0-0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|J. Suggs G
|2-5
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|7
|A. Nembhard G
|5-7
|2-4
|2
|2
|1
|12
|J. Ayayi G
|3-6
|3-6
|5
|1
|1
|9
|CREI
|GONZ
CREI
33
GONZ
43
Damien Jefferson Defensive Rebound.
|CREI
|GONZ
CREI
33
GONZ
43
Damien Jefferson Defensive Rebound.
Damien Jefferson Defensive Rebound.
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Creighton
|33
|33
|Gonzaga
|43
|43
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Villanova
|11-4
|-
|18-7
|Creighton
|14-6
|+0.5
|22-8
|UConn
|11-6
|1
|15-8
|St. John's
|10-9
|3
|16-11
|Seton Hall
|10-9
|3
|14-13
|Providence
|9-10
|4
|13-13
|Xavier
|6-7
|4
|13-8
|Georgetown
|7-9
|4.5
|13-13
|Marquette
|8-11
|5
|13-14
|Butler
|8-12
|5.5
|10-15
|DePaul
|2-13
|9
|5-14
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Gonzaga
|15-0
|-
|28-0
|BYU
|10-3
|4
|20-7
|Loyola Marymount
|7-5
|6.5
|13-9
|Pepperdine
|7-6
|7
|15-12
|Pacific
|6-7
|8
|9-9
|Santa Clara
|4-5
|8
|12-8
|Saint Mary's
|4-6
|8.5
|14-10
|San Francisco
|4-9
|10
|11-14
|San Diego
|2-7
|10
|3-11
|Portland
|0-11
|13
|6-15
Gonzaga's Drew Timme discusses how he and his teammates are staying level-headed as they advance through the tournament undefeated.
Memphis forward DeAndre Williams get to the rim for an off-balanced and-1 to extend the Tigers' lead late.
Memphis guard Landers Nolley II executes a perfect ball fake to create space and then banks in a short jumper.