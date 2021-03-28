Creighton
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
C. Bishop F3-50-02026
D. Jefferson F2-70-24214
M. Zegarowski G5-83-411113
M. Ballock G1-50-41202
D. Mahoney G3-70-21116
Gonzaga
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. Timme F6-80-133212
C. Kispert F1-10-02012
J. Suggs G2-50-12207
A. Nembhard G5-72-422112
J. Ayayi G3-63-65119
Game FlowWin Probability
CREI
GONZ
0:31 - 1st Half

CREI

33

GONZ

43

Damien Jefferson Defensive Rebound.

CREI
GONZ
Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • CREI40.5
    • 60.7GONZ

  • Three Point %

    • CREI25.0
    • 38.5GONZ

  • Turnovers

    • CREI4
    • 6GONZ

  • Rebounds

    • CREI16
    • 18GONZ

Game Information

Hinkle Fieldhouse
Coverage: CBS
  • Indianapolis, IN
Capacity: 9,100

Recent Plays

Win %:90.8
0:31 - 1st

CBS12T
Creighton3333
Gonzaga4343
