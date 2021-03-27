Syracuse
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
Q. Guerrier F3-81-45028
A. Griffin F0-30-20002
M. Dolezaj F1-40-01222
J. Girard III G2-71-41105
B. Boeheim G3-101-661112
Houston
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
R. Chaney F1-30-00132
J. Gorham F3-50-06227
M. Sasser G4-122-842010
Q. Grimes G4-124-1111312
D. Jarreau G2-70-38836
Game FlowWin Probability
SYR
HOU
9:46 - 2nd Half

SYR

37

HOU

46

Fabian White Jr. Defensive Rebound.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • SYR31.6
    • 37.5HOU

  • Three Point %

    • SYR23.5
    • 29.2HOU

  • Turnovers

    • SYR7
    • 4HOU

  • Rebounds

    • SYR26
    • 28HOU

Game Information

Hinkle Fieldhouse
Coverage: TBS
  • Indianapolis, IN
Capacity: 9,100

Recent Plays

TBS12T
Syracuse201737
Houston301646
