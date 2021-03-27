|SYR
|HOU
9:46 - 2nd Half
SYR
37
HOU
46
Fabian White Jr. Defensive Rebound.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|Q. Guerrier F
|3-8
|1-4
|5
|0
|2
|8
|A. Griffin F
|0-3
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Dolezaj F
|1-4
|0-0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|J. Girard III G
|2-7
|1-4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|B. Boeheim G
|3-10
|1-6
|6
|1
|1
|12
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|R. Chaney F
|1-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|J. Gorham F
|3-5
|0-0
|6
|2
|2
|7
|M. Sasser G
|4-12
|2-8
|4
|2
|0
|10
|Q. Grimes G
|4-12
|4-11
|1
|1
|3
|12
|D. Jarreau G
|2-7
|0-3
|8
|8
|3
|6
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|Syracuse
|20
|17
|37
|Houston
|30
|16
|46
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Virginia
|13-4
|-
|18-7
|Florida State
|11-4
|1
|18-6
|Virginia Tech
|9-4
|2
|15-7
|Georgia Tech
|11-6
|2
|17-9
|Clemson
|10-6
|2.5
|16-8
|North Carolina
|10-6
|2.5
|18-11
|Louisville
|8-5
|3
|13-7
|Syracuse
|9-7
|3.5
|18-9
|NC State
|9-8
|4
|14-11
|Duke
|9-9
|4.5
|13-11
|Notre Dame
|7-11
|6.5
|11-15
|Pittsburgh
|6-10
|6.5
|10-12
|Miami
|4-15
|10
|10-17
|Wake Forest
|3-15
|10.5
|6-16
|Boston College
|2-11
|9
|4-16
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Wichita State
|11-2
|-
|16-6
|Houston
|14-3
|+1
|26-3
|Memphis
|11-4
|1
|19-8
|SMU
|7-4
|3
|11-6
|Cincinnati
|8-6
|3.5
|12-11
|UCF
|8-10
|5.5
|11-12
|Tulsa
|7-9
|5.5
|11-12
|South Florida
|4-10
|7.5
|9-13
|Temple
|4-10
|7.5
|5-11
|Tulane
|4-12
|8.5
|10-13
|East Carolina
|2-10
|8.5
|8-11
Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes has changed his mind after deciding to go pro and will instead stay in the college game and enter the transfer portal.
— Davonte Davis hit a short jumper with 2.9 seconds left, and Arkansas advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in 26 years with a 72-70 win over Oral Roberts in the South Region semifinals Saturday night.
Max Abmas brings the ball up court for Oral Roberts and drains a step-back 3-pointer vs. Arkansas.