Oral Roberts
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
F. Lacis F3-42-31118
K. Obanor F3-51-311027
K. Thompson G2-40-23304
M. Abmas G4-123-623114
C. Jurgens G5-71-252111
Arkansas
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
J. Williams F1-30-03012
J. Smith F2-80-05114
D. Davis G4-50-03128
M. Moody G1-90-14004
J. Tate G4-91-313210
Game FlowWin Probability
ORU
ARK
16:38 - 2nd Half

ORU

44

ARK

34

Kevin Obanor Defensive Rebound.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • ORU47.2
    • 33.3ARK

  • Three Point %

    • ORU35.0
    • 14.3ARK

  • Turnovers

    • ORU8
    • 7ARK

  • Rebounds

    • ORU25
    • 22ARK

Game Information

Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Coverage: TBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
  • Indianapolis, IN
Capacity: 17,923

TBS12T
Oral Roberts35944
Arkansas28634
