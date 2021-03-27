|ORU
|ARK
16:38 - 2nd Half
ORU
44
ARK
34
Kevin Obanor Defensive Rebound.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|F. Lacis F
|3-4
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|K. Obanor F
|3-5
|1-3
|11
|0
|2
|7
|K. Thompson G
|2-4
|0-2
|3
|3
|0
|4
|M. Abmas G
|4-12
|3-6
|2
|3
|1
|14
|C. Jurgens G
|5-7
|1-2
|5
|2
|1
|11
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|J. Williams F
|1-3
|0-0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|J. Smith F
|2-8
|0-0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|D. Davis G
|4-5
|0-0
|3
|1
|2
|8
|M. Moody G
|1-9
|0-1
|4
|0
|0
|4
|J. Tate G
|4-9
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|10
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|Oral Roberts
|35
|9
|44
|Arkansas
|28
|6
|34
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|South Dakota State
|9-3
|-
|16-7
|South Dakota
|11-4
|+0.5
|14-11
|North Dakota State
|11-5
|-
|15-12
|Oral Roberts
|10-5
|0.5
|18-10
|North Dakota
|8-8
|3
|9-17
|UM Kansas City
|7-7
|3
|11-13
|Western Illinois
|5-9
|5
|7-15
|Omaha
|3-11
|7
|5-20
|Denver
|1-13
|9
|2-19
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Alabama
|16-2
|-
|26-6
|Arkansas
|13-4
|2.5
|24-6
|LSU
|11-6
|4.5
|19-10
|Tennessee
|10-7
|5.5
|18-9
|Florida
|9-7
|6
|15-10
|Ole Miss
|10-8
|6
|16-12
|Missouri
|8-8
|7
|16-10
|Kentucky
|8-9
|7.5
|9-16
|Mississippi State
|8-10
|8
|18-14
|Georgia
|7-11
|9
|14-12
|Auburn
|7-11
|9
|13-14
|South Carolina
|4-12
|11
|6-15
|Texas A&M
|2-8
|10
|8-10
|Vanderbilt
|3-13
|12
|9-16
— Top-seeded Baylor overcame some frigid outside shooting Saturday to move into the Elite Eight, getting 16 points from Adam Flagler in a 62-51 victory over Villanova and its amoeba-like defense.
MaCio Teague finds Adam Flagler on the fastbreak and he splashes a big 3-pointer as Baylor defeats Villanova 62-51.
Villanova's Brandon Slater attacks the basket and slams down a powerful one-handed jam.