|OU
|GONZ
17:10 - 2nd Half
OU
38
GONZ
52
|OU
|GONZ
OU
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|J. Hill F
|4-6
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|8
|B. Manek F
|1-7
|1-2
|3
|0
|1
|3
|E. Harkless G
|2-4
|1-2
|4
|2
|2
|5
|U. Gibson G
|2-4
|2-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|A. Reaves G
|5-7
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|12
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|D. Timme F
|5-6
|0-0
|7
|2
|0
|16
|C. Kispert F
|3-7
|2-4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|J. Suggs G
|4-6
|1-3
|3
|2
|1
|11
|A. Nembhard G
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Ayayi G
|3-5
|2-3
|4
|0
|1
|10
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Oklahoma
|34
|4
|38
|Gonzaga
|46
|6
|52
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Baylor
|13-1
|-
|24-2
|Kansas
|12-6
|3
|21-8
|Texas
|11-6
|3.5
|19-8
|West Virginia
|11-6
|3.5
|19-10
|Oklahoma State
|11-7
|4
|21-9
|Texas Tech
|9-8
|5.5
|18-11
|Oklahoma
|9-8
|5.5
|16-10
|TCU
|5-11
|9
|12-14
|Kansas State
|4-14
|11
|9-20
|Iowa State
|0-18
|15
|2-22
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Gonzaga
|15-0
|-
|27-0
|BYU
|10-3
|4
|20-7
|Loyola Marymount
|7-5
|6.5
|13-9
|Pepperdine
|7-6
|7
|12-12
|Pacific
|6-7
|8
|9-9
|Santa Clara
|4-5
|8
|12-8
|Saint Mary's
|4-6
|8.5
|14-10
|San Francisco
|4-9
|10
|11-14
|San Diego
|2-7
|10
|3-11
|Portland
|0-11
|13
|6-15
A 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Boston, Kellan Grady will leave Davidson, sources told ESPN on Monday, and explore his options as a graduate transfer.
Iowa senior Luka Garza gets emotional as he checks out of the game for the final time as a Hawkeye.
— Chris Duarte scored 23 points and Oregon showed no signs of rust after a long layoff, beating No. 2 seed Iowa 95-80 on Monday to reach the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in the past five NCAA Tournaments.