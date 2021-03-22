Oklahoma
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
J. Hill F4-60-01028
B. Manek F1-71-23013
E. Harkless G2-41-24225
U. Gibson G2-42-41116
A. Reaves G5-70-212312
Gonzaga
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. Timme F5-60-072016
C. Kispert F3-72-42028
J. Suggs G4-61-332111
A. Nembhard G2-30-00114
J. Ayayi G3-52-340110
Game FlowWin Probability
OU
GONZ
Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • OU45.7
    • 59.4GONZ

  • Three Point %

    • OU33.3
    • 45.5GONZ

  • Turnovers

    • OU10
    • 7GONZ

  • Rebounds

    • OU13
    • 19GONZ

Game Information

Hinkle Fieldhouse
Coverage: CBS
  • Indianapolis, IN
Capacity: 9,100

Recent Plays

Win %:97.3
17:10 - 2nd

Drew Timme made Free Throw.

38 - 52
17:10
Drew Timme made Free Throw.
38 - 52
17:10
Foul on Austin Reaves.
38 - 51
17:20
Jalen Hill made Jumper.
38 - 51
17:54
Jalen Suggs made Layup.
36 - 51
CBS12T
Oklahoma34438
Gonzaga46652
