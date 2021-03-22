Ohio
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
B. Roderick F2-72-53006
B. Vander Plas F2-61-26125
D. Wilson III F3-30-05026
L. McDay G1-80-40112
J. Preston G0-50-13301
Creighton
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
C. Bishop F4-50-06008
D. Jefferson F4-60-13228
M. Zegarowski G5-93-321113
M. Ballock G0-10-12300
D. Mahoney G3-81-41117

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • OHIO31.3
    • 50.0CREI

  • Three Point %

    • OHIO23.1
    • 45.5CREI

  • Turnovers

    • OHIO7
    • 4CREI

  • Rebounds

    • OHIO21
    • 19CREI

Game Information

Hinkle Fieldhouse
Coverage: TNT
  • Indianapolis, IN
Capacity: 9,100

Recent Plays

Win %:96.3
0:00 - 1st

End of 1st half

24 - 39
0:00
End of 1st half
24 - 39
0:01
Creighton Deadball Team Rebound.
24 - 39
0:01
Ben Roderick missed Jumper.
24 - 39
0:03
Ben Roderick Offensive Rebound.
24 - 39
TNT12T
Ohio2424
Creighton3939
