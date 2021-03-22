|OHIO
|CREI
0:00 - 1st Half
OHIO
24
CREI
39
End of 1st half
|OHIO
|CREI
CREI 96.3%
OHIO
24
CREI
39
End of 1st half
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|B. Roderick F
|2-7
|2-5
|3
|0
|0
|6
|B. Vander Plas F
|2-6
|1-2
|6
|1
|2
|5
|D. Wilson III F
|3-3
|0-0
|5
|0
|2
|6
|L. McDay G
|1-8
|0-4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Preston G
|0-5
|0-1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|C. Bishop F
|4-5
|0-0
|6
|0
|0
|8
|D. Jefferson F
|4-6
|0-1
|3
|2
|2
|8
|M. Zegarowski G
|5-9
|3-3
|2
|1
|1
|13
|M. Ballock G
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|D. Mahoney G
|3-8
|1-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|OHIO
|CREI
OHIO
24
CREI
39
End of 1st half
|OHIO
|CREI
OHIO
24
CREI
39
End of 1st half
End of 1st half
|TNT
|1
|2
|T
|Ohio
|24
|24
|Creighton
|39
|39
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Toledo
|15-4
|-
|21-9
|Buffalo
|12-5
|2
|16-9
|Akron
|12-6
|2.5
|15-8
|Kent State
|12-6
|2.5
|15-8
|Ohio
|9-5
|3.5
|17-7
|Bowling Green
|10-8
|4.5
|14-12
|Miami (OH)
|9-8
|5
|12-11
|Ball State
|8-9
|6
|10-13
|Western Michigan
|4-12
|9.5
|5-16
|Eastern Michigan
|3-11
|9.5
|6-12
|Central Michigan
|3-13
|10.5
|7-16
|Northern Illinois
|2-12
|10.5
|3-16
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Villanova
|11-4
|-
|18-6
|Creighton
|14-6
|+0.5
|21-8
|UConn
|11-6
|1
|15-8
|St. John's
|10-9
|3
|16-11
|Seton Hall
|10-9
|3
|14-13
|Providence
|9-10
|4
|13-13
|Xavier
|6-7
|4
|13-8
|Georgetown
|7-9
|4.5
|13-13
|Marquette
|8-11
|5
|13-14
|Butler
|8-12
|5.5
|10-15
|DePaul
|2-13
|9
|5-14
More top seeds look to defend their honor today in the NCAA tournament. Can Monday live up to the upset carnival that was Sunday's first half of the round of 32?
Top-seeded Gonzaga improved to 28-0 with a comfortable 87-71 win over Oklahoma on Monday, as Mark Few calls his team "a joy" to coach.
Joe Boylan, the radio voice for Rutgers basketball and a former coach of the Scarlet Knights, has died at the age of 82.