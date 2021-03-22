Oregon
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
E. Williams Jr. F3-71-31017
E. Omoruyi F5-100-343210
C. Duarte G5-61-213212
L. Figueroa G4-53-331211
W. Richardson G5-52-232014
Iowa
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
L. Garza C8-101-130122
J. Wieskamp G3-81-43507
C. Fredrick G0-30-20010
C. McCaffery G0-10-01010
J. Bohannon G0-30-21300
Game FlowWin Probability
ORE
IOWA
ORE
IOWA
Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • ORE58.3
    • 53.1IOWA

  • Three Point %

    • ORE50.0
    • 27.3IOWA

  • Turnovers

    • ORE6
    • 4IOWA

  • Rebounds

    • ORE16
    • 13IOWA

Game Information

Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Coverage: CBS
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
  • Indianapolis, IN
Capacity: 17,923

Recent Plays

CBS12T
Oregon5252
Iowa4646
