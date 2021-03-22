LSU
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
T. Watford F4-110-140210
D. Days F2-51-23026
C. Thomas G7-142-420121
A. Hyatt G0-20-12210
J. Smart G5-121-475114
Michigan
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
B. Johns Jr. F2-50-14005
H. Dickinson C3-50-07228
F. Wagner G1-50-35236
E. Brooks G6-94-715116
M. Smith G2-61-42415
Game FlowWin Probability
LSU
MICH
14:56 - 2nd Half

LSU

51

MICH

51

Eli Brooks made Three Point Jumper.

LSU
MICH
MICH 52.8%

LSU

51

MICH

51

Eli Brooks made Three Point Jumper.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • LSU40.0
    • 51.4MICH

  • Three Point %

    • LSU30.8
    • 33.3MICH

  • Turnovers

    • LSU1
    • 6MICH

  • Rebounds

    • LSU22
    • 24MICH

Game Information

Lucas Oil Stadium
Coverage: CBS
Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Indianapolis, IN

Recent Plays

Win %:52.8
14:56 - 2nd

Eli Brooks made Three Point Jumper.

51 - 51
14:56
Eli Brooks made Three Point Jumper.
51 - 51
15:08
Hunter Dickinson Defensive Rebound.
51 - 48
15:08
Javonte Smart missed Three Point Jumper.
51 - 48
15:13
Aundre Hyatt Offensive Rebound.
51 - 48
CBS12T
LSU42951
Michigan43851
