|LSU
|MICH
14:56 - 2nd Half
LSU
51
MICH
51
Eli Brooks made Three Point Jumper.
|LSU
|MICH
MICH 52.8%
LSU
51
MICH
51
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|T. Watford F
|4-11
|0-1
|4
|0
|2
|10
|D. Days F
|2-5
|1-2
|3
|0
|2
|6
|C. Thomas G
|7-14
|2-4
|2
|0
|1
|21
|A. Hyatt G
|0-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|J. Smart G
|5-12
|1-4
|7
|5
|1
|14
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|B. Johns Jr. F
|2-5
|0-1
|4
|0
|0
|5
|H. Dickinson C
|3-5
|0-0
|7
|2
|2
|8
|F. Wagner G
|1-5
|0-3
|5
|2
|3
|6
|E. Brooks G
|6-9
|4-7
|1
|5
|1
|16
|M. Smith G
|2-6
|1-4
|2
|4
|1
|5
|LSU
|MICH
|LSU
|MICH
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|LSU
|42
|9
|51
|Michigan
|43
|8
|51
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Alabama
|16-2
|-
|25-6
|Arkansas
|13-4
|2.5
|24-6
|LSU
|11-6
|4.5
|19-9
|Tennessee
|10-7
|5.5
|18-9
|Florida
|9-7
|6
|15-10
|Ole Miss
|10-8
|6
|16-12
|Missouri
|8-8
|7
|16-10
|Kentucky
|8-9
|7.5
|9-16
|Mississippi State
|8-10
|8
|16-14
|Georgia
|7-11
|9
|14-12
|Auburn
|7-11
|9
|13-14
|South Carolina
|4-12
|11
|6-15
|Texas A&M
|2-8
|10
|8-10
|Vanderbilt
|3-13
|12
|9-16
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Michigan
|14-3
|-
|21-4
|Illinois
|16-4
|+0.5
|24-7
|Iowa
|14-6
|1.5
|22-9
|Purdue
|13-6
|2
|18-10
|Ohio State
|12-8
|3.5
|21-10
|Wisconsin
|10-10
|5.5
|18-13
|Rutgers
|10-10
|5.5
|16-12
|Maryland
|9-11
|6.5
|17-13
|Michigan State
|9-11
|6.5
|15-13
|Indiana
|7-12
|8
|12-15
|Penn State
|7-12
|8
|11-14
|Northwestern
|6-13
|9
|9-15
|Minnesota
|6-14
|9.5
|14-15
|Nebraska
|3-16
|12
|7-20
