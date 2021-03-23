USC
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
I. Mobley F6-144-584117
E. Mobley F4-60-0135110
D. Peterson G1-41-28335
I. White G5-73-401213
T. Eaddy G5-122-543112
Kansas
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. McCormack F2-40-04115
B. Thompson G0-50-30110
C. Braun G2-91-64015
O. Agbaji G3-132-85138
M. Garrett G6-151-264415

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • USC57.4
    • 31.0KU

  • Three Point %

    • USC64.7
    • 27.3KU

  • Turnovers

    • USC10
    • 4KU

  • Rebounds

    • USC40
    • 25KU

Game Information

Hinkle Fieldhouse
Coverage: CBS
  • Indianapolis, IN
Capacity: 9,100

Recent Plays

Win %:99.9
3:42 - 2nd

Official TV Timeout

79 - 49
3:42
3:42
Foul on Ochai Agbaji.
79 - 49
4:12
Ochai Agbaji made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Marcus Garrett.
79 - 49
4:20
Marcus Garrett Defensive Rebound.
79 - 46
CBS12T
USC403979
Kansas212849
