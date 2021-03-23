|USC
|KU
3:42 - 2nd Half
USC
79
KU
49
Official TV Timeout
|USC
|KU
USC 99.9%
USC
79
KU
49
Official TV Timeout
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|I. Mobley F
|6-14
|4-5
|8
|4
|1
|17
|E. Mobley F
|4-6
|0-0
|13
|5
|1
|10
|D. Peterson G
|1-4
|1-2
|8
|3
|3
|5
|I. White G
|5-7
|3-4
|0
|1
|2
|13
|T. Eaddy G
|5-12
|2-5
|4
|3
|1
|12
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|D. McCormack F
|2-4
|0-0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|B. Thompson G
|0-5
|0-3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|C. Braun G
|2-9
|1-6
|4
|0
|1
|5
|O. Agbaji G
|3-13
|2-8
|5
|1
|3
|8
|M. Garrett G
|6-15
|1-2
|6
|4
|4
|15
|USC
|KU
USC
79
KU
49
Official TV Timeout
|USC
|KU
USC
79
KU
49
Official TV Timeout
Official TV Timeout
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|USC
|40
|39
|79
|Kansas
|21
|28
|49
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Oregon
|14-4
|-
|21-6
|USC
|15-5
|-
|23-7
|Colorado
|14-6
|1
|23-9
|UCLA
|13-6
|1.5
|20-9
|Arizona
|11-9
|4
|17-9
|Oregon State
|10-10
|5
|19-12
|Stanford
|10-10
|5
|14-13
|Utah
|8-11
|6.5
|12-13
|Arizona State
|7-10
|6.5
|11-14
|Washington State
|7-12
|7.5
|14-13
|Washington
|4-16
|11
|5-21
|California
|3-17
|12
|9-20
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Baylor
|13-1
|-
|24-2
|Kansas
|12-6
|3
|21-8
|Texas
|11-6
|3.5
|19-8
|West Virginia
|11-6
|3.5
|19-10
|Oklahoma State
|11-7
|4
|21-9
|Texas Tech
|9-8
|5.5
|18-11
|Oklahoma
|9-8
|5.5
|16-11
|TCU
|5-11
|9
|12-14
|Kansas State
|4-14
|11
|9-20
|Iowa State
|0-18
|15
|2-22
John Petty Jr. hits a corner 3, and Josh Primo flies in for a putback jam as Alabama wallops Maryland to advance to the Sweet 16.
Illinois' Kofi Cockburn shared on Instagram a racist social media post directed at him after the top-seeded Illini lost to Loyola Chicago on Sunday. An Illinois spokesman told ESPN the school is looking into the situation.
— Anthony Polite scored a career-high 22 points and No. 4 seed Florida State pulled away in the second half to beat Colorado 71-53 Monday night and advance to the Sweet 16 for the third straight NCAA Tournament.