|SYR
|SDSU
0:00 - 1st Half
SYR
32
SDSU
18
End of 1st half
|SYR
|SDSU
SYR 90.5%
SYR
32
SDSU
18
End of 1st half
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|Q. Guerrier F
|0-3
|0-1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M. Dolezaj F
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|A. Griffin F
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J. Girard III G
|3-7
|3-6
|5
|3
|1
|10
|B. Boeheim G
|6-8
|3-4
|1
|0
|2
|16
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|N. Mensah F
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M. Mitchell F
|1-9
|0-5
|4
|2
|0
|2
|T. Pulliam G
|1-4
|1-2
|4
|3
|1
|3
|T. Gomez G
|0-4
|0-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J. Schakel G
|2-7
|2-6
|2
|0
|0
|6
|SYR
|SDSU
SYR
32
SDSU
18
End of 1st half
|SYR
|SDSU
SYR
32
SDSU
18
End of 1st half
End of 1st half
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Syracuse
|32
|32
|San Diego State
|18
|18
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Virginia
|13-4
|-
|18-6
|Florida State
|11-4
|1
|16-6
|Virginia Tech
|9-4
|2
|15-7
|Georgia Tech
|11-6
|2
|17-9
|Clemson
|10-6
|2.5
|16-7
|North Carolina
|10-6
|2.5
|18-11
|Louisville
|8-5
|3
|13-7
|Syracuse
|9-7
|3.5
|16-9
|NC State
|9-8
|4
|14-10
|Duke
|9-9
|4.5
|13-11
|Notre Dame
|7-11
|6.5
|11-15
|Pittsburgh
|6-10
|6.5
|10-12
|Miami
|4-15
|10
|10-17
|Wake Forest
|3-15
|10.5
|6-16
|Boston College
|2-11
|9
|4-16
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|San Diego State
|14-3
|-
|23-4
|Utah State
|15-4
|-
|20-9
|Colorado State
|14-4
|0.5
|19-6
|Boise State
|14-6
|1.5
|19-8
|Nevada
|10-7
|4
|16-10
|Fresno State
|9-11
|6.5
|12-12
|UNLV
|8-10
|6.5
|12-15
|Wyoming
|7-9
|6.5
|14-11
|San José St
|3-13
|10.5
|5-16
|Air Force
|3-17
|12.5
|5-20
|New Mexico
|2-15
|12
|6-16
Consider the madness back. The first upset-filled, drama-packed, bracket-busting, 12-hours-on-the-couch opening day of the tournament in two years is here.
Javion Hamlet's floater is in the middle of 13-seed North Texas' 11-0 run in overtime as they stun 4-seed Purdue.
Trevion Williams forces a turnover, then runs out on a fast break and dunks to pump up the pro-Purdue crowd.