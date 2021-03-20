Syracuse
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
Q. Guerrier F0-30-12010
M. Dolezaj F1-20-03213
A. Griffin F0-20-11110
J. Girard III G3-73-653110
B. Boeheim G6-83-410216
San Diego State
N. Mensah F1-10-00012
M. Mitchell F1-90-54202
T. Pulliam G1-41-24313
T. Gomez G0-40-41010
J. Schakel G2-72-62006

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • SYR42.3
    • 22.6SDSU

  • Three Point %

    • SYR50.0
    • 15.0SDSU

  • Turnovers

    • SYR6
    • 4SDSU

  • Rebounds

    • SYR22
    • 18SDSU

Game Information

Hinkle Fieldhouse
Coverage: CBS
  • Indianapolis, IN
Capacity: 9,100

Recent Plays

Win %:90.5
0:00 - 1st

End of 1st half

32 - 18
0:00
End of 1st half
32 - 18
0:07
Joseph Girard III Defensive Rebound.
32 - 18
0:07
Nathan Mensah missed Free Throw.
32 - 18
0:07
Foul on Marek Dolezaj.
32 - 18
CBS12T
Syracuse3232
San Diego State1818
