|LIB
|OKST
0:03 - 1st Half
LIB
30
OKST
27
Liberty Deadball Team Rebound.
LIB 58.1%
LIB
30
OKST
27
Liberty Deadball Team Rebound.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|K. Rode F
|0-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|B. Preston F
|3-8
|0-0
|3
|0
|0
|9
|D. McGhee G
|3-5
|2-3
|3
|1
|2
|8
|C. Parker G
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|E. Cuffee G
|2-5
|1-3
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|M. Moncrieffe F
|1-5
|0-0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|K. Boone F
|1-1
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|A. Anderson III G
|5-8
|1-2
|6
|0
|0
|12
|C. Cunningham G
|0-5
|0-3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|I. Likekele G
|2-3
|0-0
|4
|1
|1
|4
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|Liberty
|30
|30
|Oklahoma State
|27
|27
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Liberty
|11-2
|-
|23-5
|Bellarmine
|10-3
|1
|13-7
|Lipscomb
|9-6
|3
|15-12
|North Florida
|6-6
|4.5
|8-15
|North Alabama
|7-8
|5
|13-11
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4-5
|5
|10-8
|Stetson
|7-9
|5.5
|11-14
|Jacksonville
|5-9
|6.5
|11-13
|Kennesaw State
|2-13
|10
|5-19
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Baylor
|13-1
|-
|23-2
|Kansas
|12-6
|3
|20-8
|Texas
|11-6
|3.5
|19-7
|West Virginia
|11-6
|3.5
|18-9
|Oklahoma State
|11-7
|4
|20-8
|Texas Tech
|9-8
|5.5
|18-10
|Oklahoma
|9-8
|5.5
|15-10
|TCU
|5-11
|9
|12-14
|Kansas State
|4-14
|11
|9-20
|Iowa State
|0-18
|15
|2-22
When asked if he's considering the Indiana head-coaching position, Brad Stevens responds with an all-time classic answer.
— Loyola Chicago might be the only team that feels as though little has changed about the NCAA Tournament.
Oral Roberts students react in real time to the hectic final sequence that resulted in the Golden Eagles' big win over the Buckeyes.