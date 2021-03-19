Game Flow
|ORU
|OSU
11:49 - 2nd Half
ORU
49
OSU
45
CJ Walker made Free Throw.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|F. Lacis F
|2-4
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|K. Obanor F
|6-14
|4-9
|9
|0
|1
|16
|K. Thompson G
|1-5
|0-3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|M. Abmas G
|6-14
|5-8
|2
|2
|0
|20
|C. Jurgens G
|2-6
|0-1
|3
|5
|2
|4
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|E.J. Liddell F
|5-9
|0-2
|8
|4
|2
|10
|J. Ahrens F
|2-4
|1-3
|3
|1
|0
|5
|J. Sueing F
|3-7
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|D. Washington Jr. G
|4-10
|3-8
|6
|2
|1
|11
|M. Jallow G
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|South Dakota State
|9-3
|-
|16-7
|South Dakota
|11-4
|+0.5
|14-11
|North Dakota State
|11-5
|-
|15-12
|Oral Roberts
|10-5
|0.5
|16-10
|North Dakota
|8-8
|3
|9-17
|UM Kansas City
|7-7
|3
|11-13
|Western Illinois
|5-9
|5
|7-15
|Omaha
|3-11
|7
|5-20
|Denver
|1-13
|9
|2-19
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Michigan
|14-3
|-
|20-4
|Illinois
|16-4
|+0.5
|24-6
|Iowa
|14-6
|1.5
|21-8
|Purdue
|13-6
|2
|18-9
|Ohio State
|12-8
|3.5
|21-9
|Wisconsin
|10-10
|5.5
|17-12
|Rutgers
|10-10
|5.5
|15-11
|Maryland
|9-11
|6.5
|16-13
|Michigan State
|9-11
|6.5
|15-13
|Indiana
|7-12
|8
|12-15
|Penn State
|7-12
|8
|11-14
|Northwestern
|6-13
|9
|9-15
|Minnesota
|6-14
|9.5
|14-15
|Nebraska
|3-16
|12
|7-20
Hofstra coach Joe Mihalich, who missed last season after taking a medical leave, will shift jobs and become a special adviser to the athletic director Rick Cole Jr.
— Mac McClung scored 16 points in his first career NCAA Tournament game and Kyler Edwards added 12 to help sixth-seeded Texas Tech pull away from 11th-seeded Utah State 65-53 on Friday.
Texas Tech's Clarence Nadolny hustles for the steal and dishes it quickly to Micah Peavy, who smashes the fast-break slam.