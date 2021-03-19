Oral Roberts
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
F. Lacis F2-41-32225
K. Obanor F6-144-990116
K. Thompson G1-50-32212
M. Abmas G6-145-822020
C. Jurgens G2-60-13524
Ohio State
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
E.J. Liddell F5-90-284210
J. Ahrens F2-41-33105
J. Sueing F3-70-11027
D. Washington Jr. G4-103-862111
M. Jallow G1-20-02222

Game Flow

ORU
OSU
11:49 - 2nd Half

ORU

49

OSU

45

CJ Walker made Free Throw.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • ORU36.7
    • 43.9OSU

  • Three Point %

    • ORU37.0
    • 25.0OSU

  • Turnovers

    • ORU5
    • 10OSU

  • Rebounds

    • ORU23
    • 27OSU

Game Information

Mackey Arena
Coverage: CBS
  • West Lafayette, IN
Capacity: 14,804

Recent Plays

11:49 - 2nd

CJ Walker made Free Throw.

49 - 45
11:49
CJ Walker made Free Throw.
49 - 45
11:49
Official TV Timeout
49 - 44
11:49
Foul on DeShang Weaver.
49 - 44
11:49
CJ Walker made Layup. Assisted by E.J. Liddell.
49 - 44
CBS12T
Oral Roberts361349
Ohio State331245
