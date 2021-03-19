|VT
|FLA
0:00 - 1st Half
VT
33
FLA
27
End of 1st half
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|K. Aluma F
|1-3
|0-0
|5
|1
|1
|3
|J. Mutts F
|2-3
|0-1
|3
|3
|1
|6
|N. Alleyne G
|2-6
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|T. Radford G
|4-6
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|8
|W. Bede G
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|C. Castleton F
|2-3
|0-0
|6
|1
|1
|4
|A. Duruji F
|1-3
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|T. Mann G
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|1
|1
|7
|N. Locke G
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|T. Appleby G
|1-5
|0-2
|4
|0
|0
|2
End of 1st half
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Virginia Tech
|33
|0
|33
|Florida
|27
|0
|27
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Virginia
|13-4
|-
|18-6
|Florida State
|11-4
|1
|16-6
|Virginia Tech
|9-4
|2
|15-6
|Georgia Tech
|11-6
|2
|17-8
|Clemson
|10-6
|2.5
|16-7
|North Carolina
|10-6
|2.5
|18-10
|Louisville
|8-5
|3
|13-7
|Syracuse
|9-7
|3.5
|16-9
|NC State
|9-8
|4
|14-10
|Duke
|9-9
|4.5
|13-11
|Notre Dame
|7-11
|6.5
|11-15
|Pittsburgh
|6-10
|6.5
|10-12
|Miami
|4-15
|10
|10-17
|Wake Forest
|3-15
|10.5
|6-16
|Boston College
|2-11
|9
|4-16
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Alabama
|16-2
|-
|24-6
|Arkansas
|13-4
|2.5
|22-6
|LSU
|11-6
|4.5
|18-9
|Tennessee
|10-7
|5.5
|18-8
|Florida
|9-7
|6
|14-9
|Ole Miss
|10-8
|6
|16-11
|Missouri
|8-8
|7
|16-9
|Kentucky
|8-9
|7.5
|9-16
|Mississippi State
|8-10
|8
|15-14
|Georgia
|7-11
|9
|14-12
|Auburn
|7-11
|9
|13-14
|South Carolina
|4-12
|11
|6-15
|Texas A&M
|2-8
|10
|8-10
|Vanderbilt
|3-13
|12
|9-16
Consider the madness back. The first upset-filled, drama-packed, bracket-busting, 12-hours-on-the-couch opening day of the tournament in two years is here.
BYU guard Jesse Wade got stuck in an elevator -- only to be rescued by his teammates -- and the Cougars celebrated their first coronavirus tests of the NCAA tournament. Just the first day in Indianapolis for BYU.
Rick Pitino explains why he's OK with Duke and Kentucky missing the NCAA tournament and why he's confident they'll return next year.