Virginia Tech
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. Aluma F1-30-05113
J. Mutts F2-30-13316
N. Alleyne G2-62-40007
T. Radford G4-60-20208
W. Bede G0-00-01020
Florida
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
C. Castleton F2-30-06114
A. Duruji F1-30-11022
T. Mann G3-41-20117
N. Locke G3-40-10006
T. Appleby G1-50-24002

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • VT52.2
    • 52.2FLA

  • Three Point %

    • VT41.7
    • 25.0FLA

  • Turnovers

    • VT8
    • 9FLA

  • Rebounds

    • VT11
    • 12FLA

Game Information

Hinkle Fieldhouse
Coverage: CBS
  • Indianapolis, IN
Capacity: 9,100

Win %:72.1
0:00 - 1st

End of 1st half

33 - 27
0:00
End of 1st half
33 - 27
0:04
Tyree Appleby Steal.
33 - 27
0:04
Hunter Cattoor Turnover.
33 - 27
0:08
Florida Turnover.
33 - 27
CBS12T
Virginia Tech33033
Florida27027
