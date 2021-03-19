Colgate
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
K. Records F2-50-08136
R. Moffatt G0-00-03110
T. Richardson G3-101-54519
J. Burns G3-122-534410
N. Cummings G4-124-833414
Arkansas
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
C. Vanover F0-10-00000
J. Smith F9-170-0121226
D. Davis G5-100-053310
M. Moody G4-81-410312
J. Tate G5-121-374313
Game FlowWin Probability
COLG
ARK
1:36 - 2nd Half

COLG

65

ARK

78

Foul on Jack Ferguson.

COLG
ARK
ARK 99.9%

COLG

65

ARK

78

Foul on Jack Ferguson.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • COLG39.3
    • 44.4ARK

  • Three Point %

    • COLG42.3
    • 33.3ARK

  • Turnovers

    • COLG21
    • 10ARK

  • Rebounds

    • COLG41
    • 35ARK

Game Information

Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Coverage: truTV
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
  • Indianapolis, IN
Capacity: 17,923

Recent Plays

Win %:99.9
1:36 - 2nd

Foul on Jack Ferguson.

65 - 78
1:36
Foul on Jack Ferguson.
65 - 78
1:40
Arkansas Timeout
65 - 78
1:57
Nelly Cummings made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Tucker Richardson.
65 - 78
2:08
Moses Moody made Free Throw.
62 - 78
truTV12T
Colgate333265
Arkansas364379
