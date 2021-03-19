North Texas
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
T. Bell F4-90-44229
Z. Simmons F0-20-01120
M. McBride G5-74-510114
J. Hamlet G3-102-45438
J. Reese G4-81-30229
Purdue
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
M. Gillis F1-50-18213
T. Williams F3-50-05426
J. Ivey G7-132-520117
E. Hunter Jr. G1-30-12202
S. Stefanovic G2-51-31119

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • UNT46.3
    • 40.0PUR

  • Three Point %

    • UNT47.1
    • 31.3PUR

  • Turnovers

    • UNT3
    • 8PUR

  • Rebounds

    • UNT18
    • 29PUR

Game Information

Lucas Oil Stadium
Coverage: TNT
  • Indianapolis, IN

Recent Plays

Win %:50.8
10:42 - 2nd

Official TV Timeout

47 - 45
TNT12T
North Texas321547
Purdue242145
