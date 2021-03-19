|UNT
|PUR
10:42 - 2nd Half
UNT
47
PUR
45
Official TV Timeout
|UNT
|PUR
PUR 50.8%
UNT
47
PUR
45
Official TV Timeout
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|T. Bell F
|4-9
|0-4
|4
|2
|2
|9
|Z. Simmons F
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|M. McBride G
|5-7
|4-5
|1
|0
|1
|14
|J. Hamlet G
|3-10
|2-4
|5
|4
|3
|8
|J. Reese G
|4-8
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|9
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|M. Gillis F
|1-5
|0-1
|8
|2
|1
|3
|T. Williams F
|3-5
|0-0
|5
|4
|2
|6
|J. Ivey G
|7-13
|2-5
|2
|0
|1
|17
|E. Hunter Jr. G
|1-3
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|S. Stefanovic G
|2-5
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|UNT
|PUR
UNT
47
PUR
45
Official TV Timeout
|UNT
|PUR
UNT
47
PUR
45
Official TV Timeout
Official TV Timeout
|TNT
|1
|2
|T
|North Texas
|32
|15
|47
|Purdue
|24
|21
|45
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Western Kentucky
|11-3
|-
|21-7
|Old Dominion
|11-5
|1
|15-8
|Marshall
|9-5
|2
|15-7
|Florida Atlantic
|7-5
|3
|13-10
|Charlotte
|5-11
|7
|9-16
|Middle Tennessee
|3-13
|9
|5-18
|Florida International
|2-15
|10.5
|9-17
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Louisiana Tech
|12-4
|-
|21-7
|UAB
|13-5
|-
|22-7
|North Texas
|9-5
|2
|17-9
|UTSA
|9-7
|3
|15-11
|UTEP
|8-8
|4
|12-12
|Rice
|6-10
|6
|15-13
|Southern Miss
|4-13
|8.5
|8-17
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Michigan
|14-3
|-
|20-4
|Illinois
|16-4
|+0.5
|24-6
|Iowa
|14-6
|1.5
|21-8
|Purdue
|13-6
|2
|18-9
|Ohio State
|12-8
|3.5
|21-10
|Wisconsin
|10-10
|5.5
|17-12
|Rutgers
|10-10
|5.5
|15-11
|Maryland
|9-11
|6.5
|16-13
|Michigan State
|9-11
|6.5
|15-13
|Indiana
|7-12
|8
|12-15
|Penn State
|7-12
|8
|11-14
|Northwestern
|6-13
|9
|9-15
|Minnesota
|6-14
|9.5
|14-15
|Nebraska
|3-16
|12
|7-20
Oral Roberts, a 16-point underdog, shook up No. 2 Ohio State and nearly 95% of the brackets in ESPN's Men's Tournament Challenge with Friday's 75-72 overtime victory.
Brad Stevens, an Indiana native, issued his strongest denial yet on Friday about replacing the fired Archie Miller at Indiana.
When asked if he's considering the Indiana head-coaching position, Brad Stevens responds with an all-time classic answer.