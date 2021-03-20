Winthrop
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D.J. Burns Jr. F5-80-041512
C. Vaudrin G2-90-08517
M. Anumba G2-30-06224
K. Zunic G2-62-40006
C. Falden G2-61-42107
Villanova
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
J. Robinson-Earl F6-130-495318
J. Samuels F4-80-25228
J. Moore G4-132-832113
C. Arcidiacono G0-00-01110
C. Daniels G3-82-630410
Game FlowWin Probability
WIN
VILL
WIN
VILL
Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • WIN36.0
    • 43.8VILL

  • Three Point %

    • WIN33.3
    • 30.8VILL

  • Turnovers

    • WIN9
    • 6VILL

  • Rebounds

    • WIN32
    • 30VILL

Game Information

Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Coverage: TNT
  • Indianapolis, IN
Capacity: 6,800

Recent Plays

Win %:93.6
4:30 - 2nd

Micheal Anumba Offensive Rebound.

52 - 61
4:30
Micheal Anumba Offensive Rebound.
52 - 61
4:30
Charles Falden missed Three Point Jumper.
52 - 61
4:37
Micheal Anumba Defensive Rebound.
52 - 61
4:37
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl missed Free Throw.
52 - 61
TNT12T
Winthrop331952
Villanova342761
