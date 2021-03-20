|WIN
|VILL
4:30 - 2nd Half
WIN
52
VILL
61
Micheal Anumba Offensive Rebound.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|D.J. Burns Jr. F
|5-8
|0-0
|4
|1
|5
|12
|C. Vaudrin G
|2-9
|0-0
|8
|5
|1
|7
|M. Anumba G
|2-3
|0-0
|6
|2
|2
|4
|K. Zunic G
|2-6
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|C. Falden G
|2-6
|1-4
|2
|1
|0
|7
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|J. Robinson-Earl F
|6-13
|0-4
|9
|5
|3
|18
|J. Samuels F
|4-8
|0-2
|5
|2
|2
|8
|J. Moore G
|4-13
|2-8
|3
|2
|1
|13
|C. Arcidiacono G
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|C. Daniels G
|3-8
|2-6
|3
|0
|4
|10
|TNT
|1
|2
|T
|Winthrop
|33
|19
|52
|Villanova
|34
|27
|61
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Winthrop
|17-1
|-
|23-1
|Radford
|12-6
|5
|15-12
|Campbell
|11-6
|5.5
|17-10
|UNC Asheville
|9-5
|6
|10-10
|Longwood
|10-10
|8
|12-16
|Gardner-Webb
|10-10
|8
|11-15
|Hampton
|9-9
|8
|11-14
|High Point
|6-11
|10.5
|9-15
|South Carolina Upstate
|5-11
|11
|5-18
|Presbyterian
|5-12
|11.5
|7-15
|Charleston Southern
|2-15
|14.5
|3-18
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Villanova
|11-4
|-
|16-6
|Creighton
|14-6
|+0.5
|20-8
|UConn
|11-6
|1
|15-7
|St. John's
|10-9
|3
|16-11
|Seton Hall
|10-9
|3
|14-13
|Providence
|9-10
|4
|13-13
|Xavier
|6-7
|4
|13-8
|Georgetown
|7-9
|4.5
|13-12
|Marquette
|8-11
|5
|13-14
|Butler
|8-12
|5.5
|10-15
|DePaul
|2-13
|9
|5-14
