UCLA
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
C. Riley F0-00-01020
J. Jaquez Jr. G3-52-23218
J. Juzang G9-123-420121
T. Campbell G1-61-31513
J. Bernard G3-60-03108
BYU
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
G. George F0-20-12010
C. Lohner F2-50-27104
M. Haarms F2-50-03014
A. Barcello G6-82-320014
B. Averette G2-51-31115
Game FlowWin Probability
UCLA
BYU
18:12 - 2nd Half

UCLA

43

BYU

32

Alex Barcello made Three Point Jumper.

UCLA
BYU
UCLA 84.7%

UCLA

43

BYU

32

Alex Barcello made Three Point Jumper.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • UCLA51.5
    • 44.8BYU

  • Three Point %

    • UCLA63.6
    • 27.3BYU

  • Turnovers

    • UCLA2
    • 7BYU

  • Rebounds

    • UCLA14
    • 19BYU

Game Information

Hinkle Fieldhouse
Coverage: CBS
  • Indianapolis, IN
Capacity: 9,100

Recent Plays

Win %:84.7
18:12 - 2nd

Alex Barcello made Three Point Jumper.

43 - 32
18:12
Alex Barcello made Three Point Jumper.
43 - 32
18:29
Johnny Juzang made Jumper.
43 - 29
18:49
Cody Riley Defensive Rebound.
41 - 29
18:49
Cody Riley Block.
41 - 29
CBS12T
UCLA38543
BYU27532
Data is currently unavailable.