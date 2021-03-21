|UCLA
|BYU
18:12 - 2nd Half
UCLA
43
BYU
32
Alex Barcello made Three Point Jumper.
|UCLA
|BYU
UCLA 84.7%
UCLA
43
BYU
32
Alex Barcello made Three Point Jumper.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|C. Riley F
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|J. Jaquez Jr. G
|3-5
|2-2
|3
|2
|1
|8
|J. Juzang G
|9-12
|3-4
|2
|0
|1
|21
|T. Campbell G
|1-6
|1-3
|1
|5
|1
|3
|J. Bernard G
|3-6
|0-0
|3
|1
|0
|8
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|G. George F
|0-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C. Lohner F
|2-5
|0-2
|7
|1
|0
|4
|M. Haarms F
|2-5
|0-0
|3
|0
|1
|4
|A. Barcello G
|6-8
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|14
|B. Averette G
|2-5
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|UCLA
|BYU
UCLA
43
BYU
32
Alex Barcello made Three Point Jumper.
|UCLA
|BYU
UCLA
43
BYU
32
Alex Barcello made Three Point Jumper.
Alex Barcello made Three Point Jumper.
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|UCLA
|38
|5
|43
|BYU
|27
|5
|32
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Oregon
|14-4
|-
|20-6
|USC
|15-5
|-
|23-7
|Colorado
|14-6
|1
|23-8
|UCLA
|13-6
|1.5
|18-9
|Arizona
|11-9
|4
|17-9
|Oregon State
|10-10
|5
|18-12
|Stanford
|10-10
|5
|14-13
|Utah
|8-11
|6.5
|12-13
|Arizona State
|7-10
|6.5
|11-14
|Washington State
|7-12
|7.5
|14-13
|Washington
|4-16
|11
|5-21
|California
|3-17
|12
|9-20
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Gonzaga
|15-0
|-
|26-0
|BYU
|10-3
|4
|20-6
|Loyola Marymount
|7-5
|6.5
|13-9
|Pepperdine
|7-6
|7
|12-12
|Pacific
|6-7
|8
|9-9
|Santa Clara
|4-5
|8
|12-8
|Saint Mary's
|4-6
|8.5
|14-10
|San Francisco
|4-9
|10
|11-14
|San Diego
|2-7
|10
|3-11
|Portland
|0-11
|13
|6-15
Jeff Borzello explains why the Oregon-VCU game was declared a no-contest and what it means moving forward.
Alondes Williams takes advantage of the open space in the paint and drives in for the massive one-handed slam.
— Virginia’s unusual title defense ended with another upset loss in the NCAA Tournament, falling 62-58 to Jason Preston and Ohio on Saturday.