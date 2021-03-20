Grand Canyon
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
O. Frayer F1-31-31323
A. Lever C1-70-34223
A. Midtgaard C4-40-02129
J. Blacksher Jr. G4-93-713211
M. Dixon G0-30-31100
Iowa
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
L. Garza C5-93-460213
J. Wieskamp G3-41-274112
C. Fredrick G1-20-01102
C. McCaffery G0-20-10130
J. Bohannon G3-43-41219
Game FlowWin Probability
GCU
IOWA
16:27 - 2nd Half

GCU

39

IOWA

56

Official TV Timeout

GCU
IOWA
IOWA 98.6%

GCU

39

IOWA

56

Official TV Timeout

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • GCU42.9
    • 60.0IOWA

  • Three Point %

    • GCU29.4
    • 56.3IOWA

  • Turnovers

    • GCU6
    • 3IOWA

  • Rebounds

    • GCU19
    • 19IOWA

Game Information

Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Coverage: TBS
Indiana Farmers Coliseum
  • Indianapolis, IN
Capacity: 6,800

Recent Plays

Win %:98.6
16:27 - 2nd

Official TV Timeout

39 - 56
16:27
Official TV Timeout
39 - 56
16:27
Grand Canyon Timeout
39 - 56
16:30
Jordan Bohannon made Three Point Jumper. Assisted by Joe Wieskamp.
39 - 56
16:39
Joe Wieskamp Defensive Rebound.
39 - 53
TBS12T
Grand Canyon31839
Iowa421456
Data is currently unavailable.