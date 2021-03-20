|GCU
|IOWA
16:27 - 2nd Half
GCU
39
IOWA
56
Official TV Timeout
|GCU
|IOWA
IOWA 98.6%
GCU
39
IOWA
56
Official TV Timeout
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|O. Frayer F
|1-3
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|3
|A. Lever C
|1-7
|0-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|A. Midtgaard C
|4-4
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|9
|J. Blacksher Jr. G
|4-9
|3-7
|1
|3
|2
|11
|M. Dixon G
|0-3
|0-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|L. Garza C
|5-9
|3-4
|6
|0
|2
|13
|J. Wieskamp G
|3-4
|1-2
|7
|4
|1
|12
|C. Fredrick G
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|C. McCaffery G
|0-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|J. Bohannon G
|3-4
|3-4
|1
|2
|1
|9
|GCU
|IOWA
GCU
39
IOWA
56
Official TV Timeout
|GCU
|IOWA
GCU
39
IOWA
56
Official TV Timeout
Official TV Timeout
|TBS
|1
|2
|T
|Grand Canyon
|31
|8
|39
|Iowa
|42
|14
|56
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Grand Canyon
|9-3
|-
|17-6
|Utah Valley
|9-4
|0.5
|11-11
|New Mexico State
|7-6
|2.5
|12-8
|California Baptist
|6-6
|3
|13-10
|Seattle U
|4-5
|3.5
|12-11
|Tarleton
|5-7
|4
|10-10
|Dixie State
|4-10
|6
|8-13
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|2-5
|4.5
|9-10
|Chicago State
|0-0
|3
|0-9
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Michigan
|14-3
|-
|21-4
|Illinois
|16-4
|+0.5
|24-6
|Iowa
|14-6
|1.5
|21-8
|Purdue
|13-6
|2
|18-10
|Ohio State
|12-8
|3.5
|21-10
|Wisconsin
|10-10
|5.5
|18-12
|Rutgers
|10-10
|5.5
|16-11
|Maryland
|9-11
|6.5
|16-13
|Michigan State
|9-11
|6.5
|15-13
|Indiana
|7-12
|8
|12-15
|Penn State
|7-12
|8
|11-14
|Northwestern
|6-13
|9
|9-15
|Minnesota
|6-14
|9.5
|14-15
|Nebraska
|3-16
|12
|7-20
Check out some of the best plays of Jalen Suggs' stellar season as he gets ready to help Gonzaga make a run in the NCAA tournament.
— D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 20 points, Iverson Molinar added 19 and Mississippi State defeat Saint Louis 74-68 on Saturday to wrap up the first round of the NIT.
Saturday's scheduled first-round men's tournament game between Oregon and VCU has been declared a no-contest because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Rams' program. The Ducks automatically advance to the second round.