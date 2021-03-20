E Washington
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
T. Groves F11-185-1140435
J. Groves G7-104-591421
M. Meadows G4-90-118112
K. Aiken Jr. G1-80-45132
J. Perry G0-10-01220
Kansas
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
M. Lightfoot F1-20-10112
B. Thompson G1-61-61213
C. Braun G2-102-543110
O. Agbaji G7-162-863316
M. Garrett G9-144-683323
Game FlowWin Probability
EWU
KU
1:31 - 2nd Half

EWU

80

KU

89

David McCormack made Layup.

EWU
KU
KU 96.9%

EWU

80

KU

89

David McCormack made Layup.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • EWU50.9
    • 48.6KU

  • Three Point %

    • EWU43.5
    • 40.0KU

  • Turnovers

    • EWU12
    • 6KU

  • Rebounds

    • EWU30
    • 32KU

Game Information

Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Coverage: TBS
Indiana Farmers Coliseum
  • Indianapolis, IN
Capacity: 6,800

Recent Plays

Win %:96.9
1:31 - 2nd

David McCormack made Layup.

80 - 89
1:31
David McCormack made Layup.
80 - 89
1:36
David McCormack Offensive Rebound.
80 - 87
1:36
Christian Braun missed Layup.
80 - 87
1:51
Michael Meadows made Layup.
80 - 87
TBS12T
Eastern Washington463480
Kansas385189
Data is currently unavailable.