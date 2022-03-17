Richmond
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
T. Burton F4-101-4111116
N. Cayo F5-80-011310
G. Golden F1-100-14402
A. Gustavson G1-30-12032
J. Gilyard G7-133-665117
Iowa
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
Ke. Murray F4-100-271112
P. McCaffery F5-133-521013
F. Rebraca F2-50-08125
T. Perkins G2-50-21126
J. Bohannon G1-51-42213
Game FlowWin Probability
RICH
IOWA
7:59 - 2nd Half

RICH

51

IOWA

46

Official TV Timeout

RICH
IOWA
RICH 65.9%

RICH

51

IOWA

46

Official TV Timeout

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • RICH40.8
    • 32.7IOWA

  • Three Point %

    • RICH28.6
    • 19.0IOWA

  • Turnovers

    • RICH7
    • 8IOWA

  • Rebounds

    • RICH30
    • 34IOWA

Game Information

KeyBank Center
Coverage: truTV
KeyBank Center
  • Buffalo, NY

Recent Plays

Win %:65.9
7:59 - 2nd

Official TV Timeout

51 - 46
7:59
Official TV Timeout
51 - 46
7:59
Jacob Gilyard Turnover.
51 - 46
8:10
Tyler Burton Defensive Rebound.
51 - 46
8:10
Kris Murray missed Three Point Jumper.
51 - 46
truTV12T
Richmond292251
Iowa281846
Data is currently unavailable.