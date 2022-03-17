|RICH
|IOWA
7:59 - 2nd Half
RICH
51
IOWA
46
Official TV Timeout
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|T. Burton F
|4-10
|1-4
|11
|1
|1
|16
|N. Cayo F
|5-8
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|10
|G. Golden F
|1-10
|0-1
|4
|4
|0
|2
|A. Gustavson G
|1-3
|0-1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|J. Gilyard G
|7-13
|3-6
|6
|5
|1
|17
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|Ke. Murray F
|4-10
|0-2
|7
|1
|1
|12
|P. McCaffery F
|5-13
|3-5
|2
|1
|0
|13
|F. Rebraca F
|2-5
|0-0
|8
|1
|2
|5
|T. Perkins G
|2-5
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|J. Bohannon G
|1-5
|1-4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|truTV
|1
|2
|T
|Richmond
|29
|22
|51
|Iowa
|28
|18
|46
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Davidson
|15-3
|-
|27-6
|VCU
|14-4
|1
|22-9
|Dayton
|14-4
|1
|24-10
|St. Bonaventure
|12-5
|2.5
|21-9
|Saint Louis
|12-6
|3
|23-12
|Richmond
|10-8
|5
|23-12
|George Washington
|8-9
|6.5
|12-18
|Fordham
|8-10
|7
|16-16
|George Mason
|7-9
|7
|14-16
|UMass
|7-11
|8
|15-17
|Rhode Island
|5-12
|9.5
|15-16
|La Salle
|5-13
|10
|11-19
|Saint Joseph's
|5-13
|10
|11-19
|Duquesne
|1-16
|13.5
|6-24
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|15-5
|-
|24-7
|Illinois
|15-5
|-
|22-9
|Purdue
|14-6
|1
|27-7
|Iowa
|12-8
|3
|26-9
|Ohio State
|12-8
|3
|19-11
|Rutgers
|12-8
|3
|18-14
|Michigan State
|11-9
|4
|22-12
|Michigan
|11-9
|4
|18-14
|Indiana
|9-11
|6
|21-13
|Northwestern
|7-13
|8
|15-16
|Maryland
|7-13
|8
|15-17
|Penn State
|7-13
|8
|14-17
|Minnesota
|4-16
|11
|13-17
|Nebraska
|4-16
|11
|10-22
