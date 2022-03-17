|SPU
|UK
2:57 - OT
SPU
72
UK
75
Doug Edert Defensive Rebound.
|SPU
|UK
UK 66.9%
SPU
72
UK
75
Doug Edert Defensive Rebound.
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|C. Rupert F
|3-5
|0-1
|4
|1
|3
|6
|H. Drame F
|2-3
|0-0
|7
|4
|4
|5
|K. Ndefo F
|2-4
|0-1
|3
|1
|3
|7
|M. Lee G
|1-5
|0-1
|1
|4
|2
|2
|D. Banks III G
|9-19
|5-8
|3
|1
|1
|23
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|O. Tshiebwe F
|11-16
|0-0
|16
|2
|3
|30
|K. Brooks Jr. F
|2-5
|0-0
|3
|2
|2
|8
|T. Washington Jr. G
|1-9
|0-1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|S. Wheeler G
|4-8
|1-2
|4
|6
|3
|11
|K. Grady G
|1-8
|1-6
|5
|3
|0
|8
|CBS
|1
|2
|OT
|T
|Saint Peter's
|37
|34
|1
|72
|Kentucky
|37
|34
|4
|75
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Auburn
|15-3
|-
|27-5
|Tennessee
|14-4
|1
|27-7
|Kentucky
|14-4
|1
|26-7
|Arkansas
|13-5
|2
|25-8
|Texas A&M
|9-9
|6
|24-12
|LSU
|9-9
|6
|22-11
|Florida
|9-9
|6
|20-13
|Alabama
|9-9
|6
|19-13
|South Carolina
|9-9
|6
|18-13
|Mississippi State
|8-10
|7
|18-16
|Vanderbilt
|7-11
|8
|18-16
|Missouri
|5-13
|10
|12-21
|Ole Miss
|4-14
|11
|13-19
|Georgia
|1-17
|14
|6-26
Teddy Allen heads over to the crowd and flexes on them after his clutch layup in the final moments vs. UConn.
— Jacob Gilyard had an inkling a week ago — well before Richmond had even qualified for the NCAA Tournament — that the Spiders were capable of a first-round upset.
Iowa's Kris Murray misses a 3-pointer after a physical close out from a Richmond defender late in the second half.