Saint Peter's
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
C. Rupert F3-50-14136
H. Drame F2-30-07445
K. Ndefo F2-40-13137
M. Lee G1-50-11422
D. Banks III G9-195-831123
Kentucky
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
O. Tshiebwe F11-160-0162330
K. Brooks Jr. F2-50-03228
T. Washington Jr. G1-90-12122
S. Wheeler G4-81-246311
K. Grady G1-81-65308
Game FlowWin Probability
SPU
UK
2:57 - OT

SPU

72

UK

75

Doug Edert Defensive Rebound.

SPU
UK
UK 66.9%

SPU

72

UK

75

Doug Edert Defensive Rebound.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • SPU49.1
    • 43.9UK

  • Three Point %

    • SPU50.0
    • 25.0UK

  • Turnovers

    • SPU15
    • 12UK

  • Rebounds

    • SPU31
    • 36UK

Game Information

Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Coverage: CBS
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Indianapolis, IN
Capacity: 17,923

Recent Plays

Win %:66.9
2:57 - OT

Doug Edert Defensive Rebound.

72 - 75
2:57
Doug Edert Defensive Rebound.
72 - 75
2:57
Sahvir Wheeler missed Free Throw.
72 - 75
2:57
Kentucky Deadball Team Rebound.
72 - 75
2:57
Sahvir Wheeler missed Free Throw.
72 - 75
CBS12OTT
Saint Peter's3734172
Kentucky3734475
Data is currently unavailable.