3:56 - 2nd Half
GAST
65
GONZ
86
Jalen Thomas made Layup. Assisted by Justin Roberts.
GAST
65
GONZ
86
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|J. Thomas F
|4-10
|0-0
|7
|1
|3
|10
|E. Nsoseme F
|1-1
|0-0
|5
|0
|2
|2
|J. Roberts G
|4-13
|0-2
|6
|5
|3
|11
|K. Williams G
|3-10
|0-0
|4
|3
|3
|12
|C. Allen G
|5-18
|4-9
|1
|2
|1
|16
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|D. Timme F
|13-21
|0-1
|13
|2
|2
|32
|C. Holmgren C
|8-13
|0-2
|17
|4
|2
|19
|J. Strawther G
|1-5
|0-3
|3
|1
|2
|3
|R. Bolton G
|3-5
|2-4
|0
|1
|1
|10
|A. Nembhard G
|3-7
|3-5
|6
|10
|1
|9
GAST
65
GONZ
86
GAST
65
GONZ
86
|TNT
|1
|2
|T
|Georgia State
|33
|32
|65
|Gonzaga
|35
|51
|86
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Texas State
|12-3
|-
|21-8
|Appalachian State
|12-6
|1.5
|19-15
|Georgia State
|9-5
|2.5
|18-10
|Troy
|10-6
|2.5
|20-11
|South Alabama
|9-7
|3.5
|20-11
|Arkansas State
|8-7
|4
|18-11
|Coastal Carolina
|8-8
|4.5
|17-13
|Louisiana
|8-9
|5
|16-15
|UT Arlington
|7-10
|6
|11-18
|Georgia Southern
|5-11
|7.5
|13-16
|UL Monroe
|5-13
|8.5
|13-18
|Little Rock
|3-11
|8.5
|9-19
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Gonzaga
|13-1
|-
|26-3
|Saint Mary's
|12-3
|1.5
|25-7
|Santa Clara
|10-5
|3.5
|21-12
|San Francisco
|10-6
|4
|24-9
|BYU
|9-6
|4.5
|23-10
|Portland
|7-7
|6
|18-14
|San Diego
|7-9
|7
|15-16
|Pacific
|3-11
|10
|8-22
|Loyola Marymount
|3-12
|10.5
|11-18
|Pepperdine
|1-15
|13
|7-25
