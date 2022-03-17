Georgia State
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
J. Thomas F4-100-071310
E. Nsoseme F1-10-05022
J. Roberts G4-130-265311
K. Williams G3-100-043312
C. Allen G5-184-912116
Gonzaga
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
D. Timme F13-210-1132232
C. Holmgren C8-130-2174219
J. Strawther G1-50-33123
R. Bolton G3-52-401110
A. Nembhard G3-73-561019
Game FlowWin Probability
GAST
GONZ
3:56 - 2nd Half

GAST

65

GONZ

86

Jalen Thomas made Layup. Assisted by Justin Roberts.

GAST
GONZ
GONZ 99.9%

GAST

65

GONZ

86

Jalen Thomas made Layup. Assisted by Justin Roberts.

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • GAST33.8
    • 53.2GONZ

  • Three Point %

    • GAST38.5
    • 29.4GONZ

  • Turnovers

    • GAST7
    • 7GONZ

  • Rebounds

    • GAST38
    • 46GONZ

Game Information

Moda Center
Coverage: TNT
Moda Center
  • Portland, OR
Capacity: 19,441

Recent Plays

Win %:99.9
3:56 - 2nd

Jalen Thomas made Layup. Assisted by Justin Roberts.

65 - 86
3:56
Jalen Thomas made Layup. Assisted by Justin Roberts.
65 - 86
4:03
Jalen Thomas Defensive Rebound.
63 - 86
4:03
Jalen Thomas Block.
63 - 86
4:03
Anton Watson missed Layup.
63 - 86
TNT12T
Georgia State333265
Gonzaga355186
Data is currently unavailable.