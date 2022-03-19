|DAV
|MSU
4:08 - 2nd Half
DAV
56
MSU
59
|DAV
|MSU
MSU 70%
DAV
56
MSU
59
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|S. Mennenga F
|6-11
|3-4
|5
|1
|1
|15
|L. Brajkovic F
|7-8
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|15
|H. Lee G
|3-10
|2-6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|F. Loyer G
|1-5
|0-3
|5
|3
|1
|6
|M. Jones G
|1-3
|0-2
|5
|2
|1
|3
|Starters
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|PF
|PTS
|M. Bingham Jr. F
|3-6
|0-1
|8
|0
|3
|6
|G. Brown F
|4-9
|3-7
|1
|3
|0
|11
|J. Hauser F
|9-11
|4-6
|7
|1
|3
|22
|M. Christie G
|1-6
|0-4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|A. Hoggard G
|6-9
|0-2
|2
|2
|1
|12
|CBS
|1
|2
|T
|Davidson
|31
|25
|56
|Michigan State
|32
|29
|61
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Davidson
|15-3
|-
|27-6
|VCU
|14-4
|1
|22-9
|Dayton
|14-4
|1
|24-10
|St. Bonaventure
|12-5
|2.5
|21-9
|Saint Louis
|12-6
|3
|23-12
|Richmond
|10-8
|5
|24-12
|George Washington
|8-9
|6.5
|12-18
|Fordham
|8-10
|7
|16-16
|George Mason
|7-9
|7
|14-16
|UMass
|7-11
|8
|15-17
|Rhode Island
|5-12
|9.5
|15-16
|La Salle
|5-13
|10
|11-19
|Saint Joseph's
|5-13
|10
|11-19
|Duquesne
|1-16
|13.5
|6-24
|TEAM
|CONF
|GB
|OVR
|Wisconsin
|15-5
|-
|24-7
|Illinois
|15-5
|-
|23-9
|Purdue
|14-6
|1
|28-7
|Iowa
|12-8
|3
|26-10
|Ohio State
|12-8
|3
|20-11
|Rutgers
|12-8
|3
|18-14
|Michigan State
|11-9
|4
|22-12
|Michigan
|11-9
|4
|18-14
|Indiana
|9-11
|6
|21-14
|Northwestern
|7-13
|8
|15-16
|Maryland
|7-13
|8
|15-17
|Penn State
|7-13
|8
|14-17
|Minnesota
|4-16
|11
|13-17
|Nebraska
|4-16
|11
|10-22
Dennis Gates, whose Cleveland State teams won back-to-back Horizon League regular-season titles, has emerged as the target in Missouri's men's basketball search, sources told ESPN.
Friday's action included, top NBA draft prospects in action, the beginning of Coach K's final tournament and Terrell Owens sitting court side.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski raised concerns about a late-arriving crowd and court conditions that caused several players to slip during Friday's win over Cal State Fullerton at the NCAA tournament.