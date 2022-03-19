Davidson
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
S. Mennenga F6-113-451115
L. Brajkovic F7-80-021215
H. Lee G3-102-63128
F. Loyer G1-50-35316
M. Jones G1-30-25213
Michigan State
StartersFG3PTREBASTPFPTS
M. Bingham Jr. F3-60-18036
G. Brown F4-93-713011
J. Hauser F9-114-671322
M. Christie G1-60-42102
A. Hoggard G6-90-222112

Team Stats

  • Field Goal %

    • DAV45.8
    • 48.2MSU

  • Three Point %

    • DAV35.3
    • 28.0MSU

  • Turnovers

    • DAV7
    • 6MSU

  • Rebounds

    • DAV27
    • 32MSU

Game Information

Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Coverage: CBS
  • Greenville, SC

Recent Plays

Win %:70
4:08 - 2nd

Davidson Turnover.

56 - 59
4:08
4:42
Hyunjung Lee Defensive Rebound.
56 - 59
4:42
Gabe Brown missed Three Point Jumper.
56 - 59
4:49
Joey Hauser Defensive Rebound.
56 - 59
CBS12T
Davidson312556
Michigan State322961
Data is currently unavailable.